Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:23 AM

2304 Wilkeson Street

2304 South Wilkeson Street · No Longer Available
Location

2304 South Wilkeson Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2304 Wilkeson Street - Unit B Available 07/01/19 Tacoma 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Freshly Renovated Duplex - This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom upstairs unit of the duplex has been freshly updated with new paint, carpet and vinyl floors throughout. The kitchen includes new refrigerator and new electric range. There is shared laundry onsite and off street parking in alley in back is included. No Smoking and 1 Pet 35 lbs and under Negotiable.
www.mcnallymanagement.com

2304 S Wilkeson Street Unit B
Tacoma, WA 98405

Rent: $1,125.00/ month
W/S/G $50.00/month
Deposit: $1,025.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available

Available June 15th
Currently Occupied
Please call for Viewing
(253)858-7368
McNally Management

(RLNE4144419)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2304 Wilkeson Street have any available units?
2304 Wilkeson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 2304 Wilkeson Street have?
Some of 2304 Wilkeson Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2304 Wilkeson Street currently offering any rent specials?
2304 Wilkeson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2304 Wilkeson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2304 Wilkeson Street is pet friendly.
Does 2304 Wilkeson Street offer parking?
Yes, 2304 Wilkeson Street offers parking.
Does 2304 Wilkeson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2304 Wilkeson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2304 Wilkeson Street have a pool?
No, 2304 Wilkeson Street does not have a pool.
Does 2304 Wilkeson Street have accessible units?
No, 2304 Wilkeson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2304 Wilkeson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2304 Wilkeson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
