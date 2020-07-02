All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated February 4 2020 at 9:35 PM

216 Broadway

216 Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

216 Broadway, Tacoma, WA 98402
New Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
all utils included
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*PRICE REDUCED!!!* Steal for a Downtown condo with view of the sound!

Cute 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with views of the Port of Tacoma from private balcony off of dining area. Hardwood floors in living room with lots of windows for light, dining area with tile floors, kitchen with S/S appliances to include refrigerator, range, and dishwasher. Laundry area off of kitchen with stacked washer/dryer. Master bedroom with attached bath. No pets. All utilities included with the exception of electricity. Close to downtown dining, shopping, etc. Please call 253-964-4400 to schedule a showing, copy the link below for a self showing, or visit our website at www.realtydupont.com for more information.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1131939?source=marketing

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 Broadway have any available units?
216 Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 216 Broadway have?
Some of 216 Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
216 Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, 216 Broadway is pet friendly.
Does 216 Broadway offer parking?
No, 216 Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 216 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 216 Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 Broadway have a pool?
No, 216 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 216 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 216 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 216 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 Broadway has units with dishwashers.

