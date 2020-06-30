2037 South 8th Street, Apt B

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Great home in the 6th Ave District, a quick walk to Bluebeard Coffee.



Minutes away from the University of Puget Sound, I-5 for quick commuting, and enjoying the vibrant 6th Ave and Downtown Tacoma scenes!



This stunning unit was completely overhauled recently.



New appliances; refrigerator, stove, microwave, and washer/dryer are all included IN the unit. New, beautiful engineered hardwood floors will impress while the thoughtful layout provides plenty of freedom to create a custom living space.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Pets welcome w/additional pet deposit & pet rent. Application Fee: $30 credit check per person. All prospective residents over the age of 18 must apply. Lease Term: 6, 9 or 12 months. Pre-qualify, no cost, no-obligation, secure application here: https://newdoorpm.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/