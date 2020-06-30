All apartments in Tacoma
2037 South 8th Street, Apt B
2037 South 8th Street, Apt B

2037 S 8th St · No Longer Available
Location

2037 S 8th St, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Great home in the 6th Ave District, a quick walk to Bluebeard Coffee.

Minutes away from the University of Puget Sound, I-5 for quick commuting, and enjoying the vibrant 6th Ave and Downtown Tacoma scenes!

This stunning unit was completely overhauled recently.

New appliances; refrigerator, stove, microwave, and washer/dryer are all included IN the unit. New, beautiful engineered hardwood floors will impress while the thoughtful layout provides plenty of freedom to create a custom living space.
Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Pets welcome w/additional pet deposit & pet rent. Application Fee: $30 credit check per person. All prospective residents over the age of 18 must apply. Lease Term: 6, 9 or 12 months. Pre-qualify, no cost, no-obligation, secure application here: https://newdoorpm.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2037 South 8th Street, Apt B have any available units?
2037 South 8th Street, Apt B doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 2037 South 8th Street, Apt B have?
Some of 2037 South 8th Street, Apt B's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2037 South 8th Street, Apt B currently offering any rent specials?
2037 South 8th Street, Apt B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2037 South 8th Street, Apt B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2037 South 8th Street, Apt B is pet friendly.
Does 2037 South 8th Street, Apt B offer parking?
No, 2037 South 8th Street, Apt B does not offer parking.
Does 2037 South 8th Street, Apt B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2037 South 8th Street, Apt B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2037 South 8th Street, Apt B have a pool?
No, 2037 South 8th Street, Apt B does not have a pool.
Does 2037 South 8th Street, Apt B have accessible units?
No, 2037 South 8th Street, Apt B does not have accessible units.
Does 2037 South 8th Street, Apt B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2037 South 8th Street, Apt B has units with dishwashers.

