1734 S Durango St

Amenities
Move in Ready 4 bedroom home in Tacoma! - Lovingly restored with designer touches. Features 4 Bedrooms + bonus space, upstairs AND downstairs living rooms with wood fireplaces. High-quality finishes including restored hardwood floors, modern tile, granite counter tops, upscale hardware. Kitchen is stunning with plenty of counter tops, picture window, SS appliances, & dining space. Spacious yard for play is almost fully fenced. Garage, parking pad, & storage too! Small pet may be considered on case by case basis.
#950
Todd@havenrent.com
Rental Criteria:
Minimum Credit Score 600 (All Adults)
Minimum Monthly Income $6,000.00
Good Verifiable Rental History 2 years or more
1 year lease minimum
Pet deposit $500.00 per pet.
(RLNE4958922)