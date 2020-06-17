1734 S Durango St

Amenities

Move in Ready 4 bedroom home in Tacoma! - Lovingly restored with designer touches. Features 4 Bedrooms + bonus space, upstairs AND downstairs living rooms with wood fireplaces. High-quality finishes including restored hardwood floors, modern tile, granite counter tops, upscale hardware. Kitchen is stunning with plenty of counter tops, picture window, SS appliances, & dining space. Spacious yard for play is almost fully fenced. Garage, parking pad, & storage too! Small pet may be considered on case by case basis.



#950



Todd@havenrent.com



Rental Criteria:

Minimum Credit Score 600 (All Adults)

Minimum Monthly Income $6,000.00

Good Verifiable Rental History 2 years or more

1 year lease minimum

Pet deposit $500.00 per pet.



