Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

1734 S Durango St

1734 South Durango Street · No Longer Available
Location

1734 South Durango Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Move in Ready 4 bedroom home in Tacoma! - Lovingly restored with designer touches. Features 4 Bedrooms + bonus space, upstairs AND downstairs living rooms with wood fireplaces. High-quality finishes including restored hardwood floors, modern tile, granite counter tops, upscale hardware. Kitchen is stunning with plenty of counter tops, picture window, SS appliances, & dining space. Spacious yard for play is almost fully fenced. Garage, parking pad, & storage too! Small pet may be considered on case by case basis.

#950

Todd@havenrent.com

Rental Criteria:
Minimum Credit Score 600 (All Adults)
Minimum Monthly Income $6,000.00
Good Verifiable Rental History 2 years or more
1 year lease minimum
Pet deposit $500.00 per pet.

(RLNE4958922)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1734 S Durango St have any available units?
1734 S Durango St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1734 S Durango St have?
Some of 1734 S Durango St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1734 S Durango St currently offering any rent specials?
1734 S Durango St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1734 S Durango St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1734 S Durango St is pet friendly.
Does 1734 S Durango St offer parking?
Yes, 1734 S Durango St offers parking.
Does 1734 S Durango St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1734 S Durango St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1734 S Durango St have a pool?
No, 1734 S Durango St does not have a pool.
Does 1734 S Durango St have accessible units?
No, 1734 S Durango St does not have accessible units.
Does 1734 S Durango St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1734 S Durango St does not have units with dishwashers.
