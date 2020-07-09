All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:55 PM

1718 1/2 N Steele Street

1718 1/2 N Steele St · No Longer Available
Location

1718 1/2 N Steele St, Tacoma, WA 98406
North End

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Charming One Bedroom One Bathroom Cottage in Tacoma - Charming One Bedroom One Bathroom Cottage in Tacoma
This one bedroom, one bathroom cottage is located in the Stadium District of Tacoma and has been freshly painted. The kitchen includes a stove and refrigerator. The home has a washer and dryer. There is one bathroom and one bedroom. This home includes 2 parking spots. No Smoking and One Small Pet Negotiable.

www.mcnallymanagement.com

1718 N Steele Street
Tacoma, WA 98406

Rent: $975.00/ month
Deposit: $875.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available

Available Now
Please call for Viewing
(253)858-7368
McNally Management

(RLNE5285685)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

