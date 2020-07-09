1718 1/2 N Steele Street

Amenities

This one bedroom, one bathroom cottage is located in the Stadium District of Tacoma and has been freshly painted. The kitchen includes a stove and refrigerator. The home has a washer and dryer. There is one bathroom and one bedroom. This home includes 2 parking spots. No Smoking and One Small Pet Negotiable.



www.mcnallymanagement.com



1718 N Steele Street

Tacoma, WA 98406



Rent: $975.00/ month

Deposit: $875.00

Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult

12 month lease available



Available Now

Please call for Viewing

(253)858-7368

McNally Management



