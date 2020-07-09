1718 1/2 N Steele Street

Amenities
Charming One Bedroom One Bathroom Cottage in Tacoma - Charming One Bedroom One Bathroom Cottage in Tacoma
This one bedroom, one bathroom cottage is located in the Stadium District of Tacoma and has been freshly painted. The kitchen includes a stove and refrigerator. The home has a washer and dryer. There is one bathroom and one bedroom. This home includes 2 parking spots. No Smoking and One Small Pet Negotiable.
www.mcnallymanagement.com
1718 N Steele Street
Tacoma, WA 98406
Rent: $975.00/ month
Deposit: $875.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available
Available Now
Please call for Viewing
(253)858-7368
McNally Management
(RLNE5285685)