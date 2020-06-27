1617 South Sheridan Ave #B

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large 2 Bedroom Duplex - Rental Terms

* Rent: $1,300.00

* Available: 9/1/2019

* Application Fee: $42.00

* Admin Fee: $250.00

* Security Deposit: $1,300.00

* Water / Sewer Flat Monthly Rate $85.00

* Renters Insurance Required.



This charming craftsman will completely change your thought process. It is close to all the action -and has a huge living room along with an even bigger back yard. A lovely kitchen with a plethora of cabinets. Two adorable bedrooms and a bath with entry from both sides The home does have a washer and dryer.



This home will allow for one small pet.



To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee, equal to one months rent, is in place we will take this home off the market.



You don't want to be the one who misses this home,. Please call to schedule your tour today.



Spinnaker Property Management 253 830 5160

www.spinnakerpm.com



(RLNE4249333)