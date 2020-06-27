All apartments in Tacoma
1617 South Sheridan Ave #B
1617 South Sheridan Ave #B

1617 S Sheridan Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1617 S Sheridan Ave, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 2 Bedroom Duplex - Rental Terms
* Rent: $1,300.00
* Available: 9/1/2019
* Application Fee: $42.00
* Admin Fee: $250.00
* Security Deposit: $1,300.00
* Water / Sewer Flat Monthly Rate $85.00
* Renters Insurance Required.

This charming craftsman will completely change your thought process. It is close to all the action -and has a huge living room along with an even bigger back yard. A lovely kitchen with a plethora of cabinets. Two adorable bedrooms and a bath with entry from both sides The home does have a washer and dryer.

This home will allow for one small pet.

To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee, equal to one months rent, is in place we will take this home off the market.

You don't want to be the one who misses this home,. Please call to schedule your tour today.

Spinnaker Property Management 253 830 5160
www.spinnakerpm.com

(RLNE4249333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1617 South Sheridan Ave #B have any available units?
1617 South Sheridan Ave #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 1617 South Sheridan Ave #B currently offering any rent specials?
1617 South Sheridan Ave #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617 South Sheridan Ave #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1617 South Sheridan Ave #B is pet friendly.
Does 1617 South Sheridan Ave #B offer parking?
No, 1617 South Sheridan Ave #B does not offer parking.
Does 1617 South Sheridan Ave #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1617 South Sheridan Ave #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617 South Sheridan Ave #B have a pool?
No, 1617 South Sheridan Ave #B does not have a pool.
Does 1617 South Sheridan Ave #B have accessible units?
No, 1617 South Sheridan Ave #B does not have accessible units.
Does 1617 South Sheridan Ave #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1617 South Sheridan Ave #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1617 South Sheridan Ave #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1617 South Sheridan Ave #B does not have units with air conditioning.
