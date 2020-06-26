All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated November 22 2019

1312 S 54th St

1312 South 54th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1312 South 54th Street, Tacoma, WA 98408
South End

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
2BR/1BA/LOFT Single Family House - Tacoma - AVAILABLE NOW!!! Thoughtful open concept downstairs with vaulted ceiling in living room, light and bright kitchen, 2 bedrooms and the recently remodeled full bath. Plus Upper loft/bedroom and large walk in closet. 1475 sq ft. Covered front deck and a large back deck to relax on. Fully fenced yard with carport/storage shed on a corner lot. Brand new roof. Close to JBLM, schools, shopping, parks. Newly refreshed kitchen and bath!

City of Tacoma informational website - https://www.cityoftacoma.org/rentalhousingcode
Access to information about code violations, findings on discrimination cases and register to vote.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2359083)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1312 S 54th St have any available units?
1312 S 54th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1312 S 54th St have?
Some of 1312 S 54th St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1312 S 54th St currently offering any rent specials?
1312 S 54th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1312 S 54th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1312 S 54th St is pet friendly.
Does 1312 S 54th St offer parking?
Yes, 1312 S 54th St offers parking.
Does 1312 S 54th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1312 S 54th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1312 S 54th St have a pool?
No, 1312 S 54th St does not have a pool.
Does 1312 S 54th St have accessible units?
No, 1312 S 54th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1312 S 54th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1312 S 54th St does not have units with dishwashers.
