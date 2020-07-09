1122 E 57th St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/99edf2d08b ---- Beautiful, recently remodeled and updated, 4/bd, 2/ba home. Bright, open, clean and move in ready! Upper level features laminate floors, 2 large bedrooms and gorgeous bath with upgraded fixture. Massive kitchen with granite counters, and S/S appliances. Fully finished and remodeled basement features second living room, and master suite. Large laundry/utility room. Fully fenced bark yard. All well maintained and gorgeous! Terms are 1st month?s rent plus security deposit. 12-month lease, available NOW! Pets case by case basis with additional deposit. $15 monthly administrative fee on top of rent. We do business in accordance with Fair Housing Laws.