Huge one bedroom apartment, with new paint, new laminate floors and it comes with a garage for your car. $1125.00 first and last month rent plus $350.00 deposit. Tour available 11/23 Excellent location to access downtown Tacoma and public transportation to Seattle. Close to UWT and downtown hospitals!



Lease Details: Owner pays for water, sewage & garbage.