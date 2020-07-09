702 NE 204th Street

Amenities

Beautiful, 3 beds, 2.5-baths single-family home in the intimate neighborhood of Lake Ballinger in Mountlake Terrace.



Completely remodeled in June 2018, the unfurnished interior features laminate and tile floors, fresh light grey painted walls, large windows for natural lighting, and recessed, suspended, and flush lighting. The chic, g-shaped kitchen is fully equipped with smooth white granite countertop, white shaker-style cabinets with ample space, refrigerator, oven, microwave, and dishwasher. The bedrooms are perfect for getting a good nights sleep. The stylish bathrooms are outfitted with a shower stall, a bathtub, a shower and bathtub combo, single and dual sink vanity cabinets, and several square mirrors. A hookup for a washer and dryer are available but the owner can also install them depending on renters' preference. The second floor has an electric heater, the basement and first floor has forced air heating, and heated tile floors in the bathroom. There is also a bonus room downstairs that can be used as a playroom.



The exterior features a clean lawn, porch, wide and expansive deck, and a fire pit in the spacious backyard perfect areas for outdoor dining and entertaining guests.



An attached single car garage with a driveway, and a street parking with no parking fee.



Only small and trained pets are welcome with a pet deposit of $500/pet.



Smoking is prohibited.



Tenants responsibilities are water, sewage, trash, electricity, and landscaping.



Nearby Parks: Ballinger Lake Park, Veterans Memorial Park, Off-Leash Dog Park, and Terrace Creek Park.



Nearby Schools:

Echo Lake Elementary School - 0.99 mile, 7/10

Cascade K-8 Community School - 1.06 miles, 7/10

Terrace Park School - 1.26 miles, 4/10

Meridian Park Elementary School - 1.7 miles, 7/10



Bus lines:

342 - 0.1 mile

331 - 0.1 mile

347 - 0.4 mile

416 Edmonds Seattle - 0.4 mile



