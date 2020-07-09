All apartments in Shoreline
702 NE 204th Street

702 Northeast 204th Street · No Longer Available
Location

702 Northeast 204th Street, Shoreline, WA 98155
Echo Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful, 3 beds, 2.5-baths single-family home in the intimate neighborhood of Lake Ballinger in Mountlake Terrace.

Completely remodeled in June 2018, the unfurnished interior features laminate and tile floors, fresh light grey painted walls, large windows for natural lighting, and recessed, suspended, and flush lighting. The chic, g-shaped kitchen is fully equipped with smooth white granite countertop, white shaker-style cabinets with ample space, refrigerator, oven, microwave, and dishwasher. The bedrooms are perfect for getting a good nights sleep. The stylish bathrooms are outfitted with a shower stall, a bathtub, a shower and bathtub combo, single and dual sink vanity cabinets, and several square mirrors. A hookup for a washer and dryer are available but the owner can also install them depending on renters' preference. The second floor has an electric heater, the basement and first floor has forced air heating, and heated tile floors in the bathroom. There is also a bonus room downstairs that can be used as a playroom.

The exterior features a clean lawn, porch, wide and expansive deck, and a fire pit in the spacious backyard perfect areas for outdoor dining and entertaining guests.

An attached single car garage with a driveway, and a street parking with no parking fee.

Only small and trained pets are welcome with a pet deposit of $500/pet.

Smoking is prohibited.

Tenants responsibilities are water, sewage, trash, electricity, and landscaping.

Nearby Parks: Ballinger Lake Park, Veterans Memorial Park, Off-Leash Dog Park, and Terrace Creek Park.

Nearby Schools:
Echo Lake Elementary School - 0.99 mile, 7/10
Cascade K-8 Community School - 1.06 miles, 7/10
Terrace Park School - 1.26 miles, 4/10
Meridian Park Elementary School - 1.7 miles, 7/10

Bus lines:
342 - 0.1 mile
331 - 0.1 mile
347 - 0.4 mile
416 Edmonds Seattle - 0.4 mile

(RLNE5220146)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 NE 204th Street have any available units?
702 NE 204th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
What amenities does 702 NE 204th Street have?
Some of 702 NE 204th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 NE 204th Street currently offering any rent specials?
702 NE 204th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 NE 204th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 702 NE 204th Street is pet friendly.
Does 702 NE 204th Street offer parking?
Yes, 702 NE 204th Street offers parking.
Does 702 NE 204th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 702 NE 204th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 NE 204th Street have a pool?
No, 702 NE 204th Street does not have a pool.
Does 702 NE 204th Street have accessible units?
No, 702 NE 204th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 702 NE 204th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 702 NE 204th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 702 NE 204th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 702 NE 204th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

