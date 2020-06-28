Amenities

garage walk in closets air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

228 NE 180th St. Unit A -

Modern Luxury Townhome with 4 beds, 3 baths, and an attached garage! Open concept living room which leads to a kitchen with top of the line finishes and energy-efficient appliances. This home comes pre-wired for smart-home features and comes standard with a Ring Doorbell. Close to A+ rated schools, parks, restaurants, and the upcoming 185th Light Rail Station! Come see where luxury meets affordability! NO HOA DUES!

Wall Covering: Ceramic Tile, Conrete, Hardwood, wall to wall carpet.

Interior Features: High Tech Cabline, Walk in Pantry, Walk-in closet



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5142209)