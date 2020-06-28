All apartments in Shoreline
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

228 NE 180th St. Unit A

228 NE 180th St · No Longer Available
Location

228 NE 180th St, Shoreline, WA 98155
Meridian Park

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
228 NE 180th St. Unit A -
Modern Luxury Townhome with 4 beds, 3 baths, and an attached garage! Open concept living room which leads to a kitchen with top of the line finishes and energy-efficient appliances. This home comes pre-wired for smart-home features and comes standard with a Ring Doorbell. Close to A+ rated schools, parks, restaurants, and the upcoming 185th Light Rail Station! Come see where luxury meets affordability! NO HOA DUES!
Wall Covering: Ceramic Tile, Conrete, Hardwood, wall to wall carpet.
Interior Features: High Tech Cabline, Walk in Pantry, Walk-in closet

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5142209)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 NE 180th St. Unit A have any available units?
228 NE 180th St. Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
What amenities does 228 NE 180th St. Unit A have?
Some of 228 NE 180th St. Unit A's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 NE 180th St. Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
228 NE 180th St. Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 NE 180th St. Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 228 NE 180th St. Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shoreline.
Does 228 NE 180th St. Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 228 NE 180th St. Unit A offers parking.
Does 228 NE 180th St. Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 NE 180th St. Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 NE 180th St. Unit A have a pool?
No, 228 NE 180th St. Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 228 NE 180th St. Unit A have accessible units?
No, 228 NE 180th St. Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 228 NE 180th St. Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 228 NE 180th St. Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 228 NE 180th St. Unit A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 228 NE 180th St. Unit A has units with air conditioning.
