Shoreline, WA
19806 Dayton Pl N
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:14 AM

19806 Dayton Pl N

19806 Dayton Place North · No Longer Available
Location

19806 Dayton Place North, Shoreline, WA 98133
Hillwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully Updated Tri Level Shoreline/Hillwood/Richmond Highlands Home For Rent! - Tastefuly Updated 4 bdrm home on wooded lot in the heart of Shoreline's Hillwood/ Richmond Highlands neighborhood. Large entertainment sized deck in lushly landscaped yard full of tall fir trees. Large size master with updated en suite bath and walk in Closet. The master also has French doors leading to a curved Romeo & Juliet balcony! Eat-in kitchen with serving bar. Brand New Stainless top of line appliances as well as a formal dining room complete this wonderful home. The home has double pane Vinyl Windows throughout. Two Car Garage as well. The Home is located in a very quiet Cul De Sac. Right behind is Award winning Kings Elementary School. Pets on a case by case basis service animals will be verified. Close to Costco, Home Depot and Mass Transit makes it super easy to catch a bus for your commute to work.

(RLNE5076756)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19806 Dayton Pl N have any available units?
19806 Dayton Pl N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
What amenities does 19806 Dayton Pl N have?
Some of 19806 Dayton Pl N's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19806 Dayton Pl N currently offering any rent specials?
19806 Dayton Pl N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19806 Dayton Pl N pet-friendly?
Yes, 19806 Dayton Pl N is pet friendly.
Does 19806 Dayton Pl N offer parking?
Yes, 19806 Dayton Pl N offers parking.
Does 19806 Dayton Pl N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19806 Dayton Pl N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19806 Dayton Pl N have a pool?
No, 19806 Dayton Pl N does not have a pool.
Does 19806 Dayton Pl N have accessible units?
No, 19806 Dayton Pl N does not have accessible units.
Does 19806 Dayton Pl N have units with dishwashers?
No, 19806 Dayton Pl N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19806 Dayton Pl N have units with air conditioning?
No, 19806 Dayton Pl N does not have units with air conditioning.
