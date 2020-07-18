19806 Dayton Pl N

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully Updated Tri Level Shoreline/Hillwood/Richmond Highlands Home For Rent! - Tastefuly Updated 4 bdrm home on wooded lot in the heart of Shoreline's Hillwood/ Richmond Highlands neighborhood. Large entertainment sized deck in lushly landscaped yard full of tall fir trees. Large size master with updated en suite bath and walk in Closet. The master also has French doors leading to a curved Romeo & Juliet balcony! Eat-in kitchen with serving bar. Brand New Stainless top of line appliances as well as a formal dining room complete this wonderful home. The home has double pane Vinyl Windows throughout. Two Car Garage as well. The Home is located in a very quiet Cul De Sac. Right behind is Award winning Kings Elementary School. Pets on a case by case basis service animals will be verified. Close to Costco, Home Depot and Mass Transit makes it super easy to catch a bus for your commute to work.



