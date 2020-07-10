Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

17225 11th Ave NE Available 07/03/20 You're Going To Love Living Here - Occupied, please do not disturb tenants.

Home will be shown Saturday 6/6 from 3:30-4:30pm. Please rsvp to Moira@mapleleafmgt.com



Welcome home! This beautiful home with convenient access to everything; 5 minutes to I-5, restaurants, supermarkets, the US Post Office.



This beautiful home features a beautiful yard, two wood burning stoves and even a wood pile for you to burn. 2 bedrooms with hardwood floors and a full bath upstairs, 2 bedrooms and a 3/4 bath downstairs with a bonus room with its own wood burning stove - this bonus room could be a family room or even a 5th bedroom.



Relax in your large living room filled with natural light. On a cold rainy day you'll enjoy a warm fire from your wood burning stove. In the warm months, expand your living space enjoying your large deck overlooking your beautiful backyard. You'll even have a single car garage with ample storage in the loft.



This home is ready and waiting for the right tenant(s) to move in and make wonderful memories.



-Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out to you.

-$250 Administrative Fee

-Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.

-1st and deposit required

-Tenant(s) are responsible for all utilities and yard care / maintenance.

-12 month lease required.

-Filter Reduction Program fee of $10/month

-Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.

-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com/availability for more details.



