14517 32nd Ave NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Submit a complete application within 2 days of your showing and get $1000 off when you sign the lease within 48 hours of application approval (for 1 yr leases only).



Nice 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,660-square-foot townhouse built in 2005. Additional rooms: Living Room, Dining Room, Walk-in Closet, Master Bath, Family Room. The living room has new rich hardwood floors, new carpet installed, and a fireplace to cozy up to on those cool nights. The kitchen has glossy granite countertops. Stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and an attached master bath. Heating is forced-air. In-unit washer and dryer are included. Enjoy your morning coffee on your private balcony/deck/patio/porch and entertain in your fenced yard. Extra storage on the balcony. No smoking in the property.



Only a small dog or cat is allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet.



Parking is in the attached garage with 2 parking spaces (1st floor).



Tenant pays water, trash, sewage, gas, landscaping, and electricity.



Near Hule Market, Starbucks, Yu Shan Chinese Restaurant and top-rated schools.



Nearby parks: Little Brook Park, Cedar Park, and Albert Davis Park.



Nearby Schools:

Briarcrest Elementary School - 0.55 miles, 7/10

Kellogg Middle School - 0.92 miles, 6/10

Shorecrest High School - 0.6 miles, 9/10

Olympic Hills Elementary School - 0.92 miles, 6/10



Bus lines:

308 - 0.1 mile

330 - 0.1 mile

309 - 0.1 mile

522 - 0.1 mile



