All apartments in Shoreline
Find more places like 14517 32nd Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shoreline, WA
/
14517 32nd Ave NE
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

14517 32nd Ave NE

14517 32nd Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Shoreline
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

14517 32nd Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA 98155
Briarcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Submit a complete application within 2 days of your showing and get $1000 off when you sign the lease within 48 hours of application approval (for 1 yr leases only).

Nice 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,660-square-foot townhouse built in 2005. Additional rooms: Living Room, Dining Room, Walk-in Closet, Master Bath, Family Room. The living room has new rich hardwood floors, new carpet installed, and a fireplace to cozy up to on those cool nights. The kitchen has glossy granite countertops. Stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and an attached master bath. Heating is forced-air. In-unit washer and dryer are included. Enjoy your morning coffee on your private balcony/deck/patio/porch and entertain in your fenced yard. Extra storage on the balcony. No smoking in the property.

Only a small dog or cat is allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet.

Parking is in the attached garage with 2 parking spaces (1st floor).

Tenant pays water, trash, sewage, gas, landscaping, and electricity.

Near Hule Market, Starbucks, Yu Shan Chinese Restaurant and top-rated schools.

Nearby parks: Little Brook Park, Cedar Park, and Albert Davis Park.

Nearby Schools:
Briarcrest Elementary School - 0.55 miles, 7/10
Kellogg Middle School - 0.92 miles, 6/10
Shorecrest High School - 0.6 miles, 9/10
Olympic Hills Elementary School - 0.92 miles, 6/10

Bus lines:
308 - 0.1 mile
330 - 0.1 mile
309 - 0.1 mile
522 - 0.1 mile

(RLNE5134637)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14517 32nd Ave NE have any available units?
14517 32nd Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
What amenities does 14517 32nd Ave NE have?
Some of 14517 32nd Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14517 32nd Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
14517 32nd Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14517 32nd Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 14517 32nd Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 14517 32nd Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 14517 32nd Ave NE offers parking.
Does 14517 32nd Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14517 32nd Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14517 32nd Ave NE have a pool?
No, 14517 32nd Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 14517 32nd Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 14517 32nd Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 14517 32nd Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14517 32nd Ave NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14517 32nd Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14517 32nd Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Move Cross Country
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Echo Lake
1150 N 192nd St
Shoreline, WA 98133
Malmo
1210 N 152nd St
Shoreline, WA 98133
Geo
17990 Midvale Avenue North
Shoreline, WA 98133
Junction 160
16100 Linden Ave N
Shoreline, WA 98133
The 205
1795 NE 205th St
Shoreline, WA 98155
The Postmark
17233 15th Avenue Northeast
Shoreline, WA 98155
The Artiste
20221 Aurora Ave N
Shoreline, WA 98133
Forest Hills
1311 N 175th St
Shoreline, WA 98133

Similar Pages

Shoreline 1 BedroomsShoreline 2 Bedrooms
Shoreline Apartments with BalconyShoreline Dog Friendly Apartments
Shoreline Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Echo Lake
Ridgecrest

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBellevue College
City University of Seattle