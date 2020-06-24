1202 Ne 162nd St

Amenities

Gorgeous 2 story home, newly and completely remodeled and beautifully decorated with 2 kitchen, two living room and hug backyard, caters to business professionals and families. Nestled in a quiet, peaceful and matured community, this 6 BR/4/BA home is within minutes of major freeways I-5.



The home features open floor plan all brand new furniture. The Family room is the perfect hangout spot at the end of your day. With a 52 flat-screen cable TV to watch your favorite shows, you will feel right at home. The adjoining fully equipped kitchen complete with granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances. The patio furniture for BBQ grill meal and entertainment for family and friends.



You will find quiet privacy in the expansive beautifully decorated master suite with stately king bed with hotel quality linens, flat-screen cable TV.

Additional amenities include washer & dryer in the home, Wi-Fi, two car garage, and additional parking in the driveway.