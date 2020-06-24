All apartments in Shoreline
Find more places like 1202 Ne 162nd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shoreline, WA
/
1202 Ne 162nd St
Last updated July 13 2019 at 8:44 AM

1202 Ne 162nd St

1202 Northeast 162nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Shoreline
See all
Ridgecrest
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1202 Northeast 162nd Street, Shoreline, WA 98155
Ridgecrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Gorgeous 2 story home, newly and completely remodeled and beautifully decorated with 2 kitchen, two living room and hug backyard, caters to business professionals and families. Nestled in a quiet, peaceful and matured community, this 6 BR/4/BA home is within minutes of major freeways I-5.

The home features open floor plan all brand new furniture. The Family room is the perfect hangout spot at the end of your day. With a 52 flat-screen cable TV to watch your favorite shows, you will feel right at home. The adjoining fully equipped kitchen complete with granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances. The patio furniture for BBQ grill meal and entertainment for family and friends.

You will find quiet privacy in the expansive beautifully decorated master suite with stately king bed with hotel quality linens, flat-screen cable TV.
Additional amenities include washer & dryer in the home, Wi-Fi, two car garage, and additional parking in the driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1202 Ne 162nd St have any available units?
1202 Ne 162nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
What amenities does 1202 Ne 162nd St have?
Some of 1202 Ne 162nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1202 Ne 162nd St currently offering any rent specials?
1202 Ne 162nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 Ne 162nd St pet-friendly?
No, 1202 Ne 162nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shoreline.
Does 1202 Ne 162nd St offer parking?
Yes, 1202 Ne 162nd St offers parking.
Does 1202 Ne 162nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1202 Ne 162nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 Ne 162nd St have a pool?
No, 1202 Ne 162nd St does not have a pool.
Does 1202 Ne 162nd St have accessible units?
No, 1202 Ne 162nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 Ne 162nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1202 Ne 162nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1202 Ne 162nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1202 Ne 162nd St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Echo Lake
1150 N 192nd St
Shoreline, WA 98133
Malmo
1210 N 152nd St
Shoreline, WA 98133
Geo
17990 Midvale Avenue North
Shoreline, WA 98133
Junction 160
16100 Linden Ave N
Shoreline, WA 98133
The 205
1795 NE 205th St
Shoreline, WA 98155
The Postmark
17233 15th Avenue Northeast
Shoreline, WA 98155
The Artiste
20221 Aurora Ave N
Shoreline, WA 98133
Forest Hills
1311 N 175th St
Shoreline, WA 98133

Similar Pages

Shoreline 1 BedroomsShoreline 2 Bedrooms
Shoreline Apartments with BalconyShoreline Dog Friendly Apartments
Shoreline Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Echo Lake
Ridgecrest

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBellevue College
City University of Seattle