/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:11 PM
115 Apartments for rent in Issaquah, WA with pool
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
10 Units Available
Greenwood Point
Lakemont Orchard
18305 SE Newport Way, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,753
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units include dishwasher, extra storage and laundry. Community offers residents access to clubhouse, gym and hot tub. Located near I-90, Bellevue College, P&R and Bus 271.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
24 Units Available
North Issaquah
The Timbers At Issaquah Ridge
23425 SE Black Nugget Rd, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,635
1501 sqft
Spacious homes with in-unit laundry and nine-foot ceilings. Community includes a business center, basketball court, and hot tub. Run errands at Lake Sammamish Center. Easy access to I-90. Near Lake Sammamish State Park.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
Talus
Estates at Cougar Mountain
2128 Shy Bear Way NW, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,070
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,425
1522 sqft
At the Estates at Cougar Mountain enjoy rare luxury and convenient apartment living in a beautiful, peaceful and protected natural setting, all within minutes of Seattle and Bellevue's city lights.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
20 Units Available
North Issaquah
Vue Issaquah
906 NE Lilac St, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,739
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,413
1323 sqft
Perfectly positioned in the heart of Issaquah Highlands. Contemporary apartments and townhomes with electric fireplaces, granite counters, soaking tubs and private outdoor living spaces. Residents' amenities include a community garden, swimming pool, lounge and playground.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
4 Units Available
Gilman
Vista Ridge Apartments
201 Mt Park Blvd SW, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,917
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,312
1207 sqft
Stupendous choice for lovers of the outdoors with three national parks nearby. Complex allows dogs and cats. Sauna, hot tub, pool and gym available for residents. Units contain washers and dryers, as well as fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
3 Units Available
Gilman
Bergen Apartments
40 Newport Way SW, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location close to I-90, 405 Bellevue and more. Units feature patio or balcony, laundry and garbage disposal. Community includes courtyard, gym, pool table and pool.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
Gilman
Creekside
220 Newport Way SW, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
918 sqft
The sundeck, swimming pool, jacuzzi, and free WiFi make this community's amenities desirable. Inside, apartments feature oversized balconies, vinyl flooring and walk-in closets. Lake Sammamish Center also provides all the shopping and dining necessities.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Gilman
204 Mountain Park Blvd SW #C101
204 Mountain Park Boulevard Southwest, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1262 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath with Bonus Room in Downtown Issaquah - Downtown Issaquah Living in the convenient Ridgebrook community! Gracious floor plan features two bedrooms, two baths, a double door bonus room, spacious living room, separate dining room
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Providence Point
4109 224TH LN SE Apt #313
4109 224th Lane Southeast, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1270 sqft
Gorgeous TOP floor, 2 beds in GATED 55+ COMMUNITY - Property Id: 316110 Gorgeous TOP floor, light-filled END unit, 2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms, 1,276 Sq Ft., 1 parking garage.
Results within 1 mile of Issaquah
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
13 Units Available
Boulder Creek
4425 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE, Sammamish, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,055
1422 sqft
Pet-friendly community near Issaquah and I-90. Tenants enjoy gorgeous natural scenery and amenities like a swimming pool and fitness center with yoga studio. Units feature granite counters, fireplaces, and a patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
16 Units Available
Madison Sammamish
3070 230th Ln SE, Sammamish, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,585
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1166 sqft
Just across the street from the Pine Village Shopping Center and minutes from Pine Lake Middle School and Sunny Hills Elementary. Marble fireplaces and vaulted ceilings in select units.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
4447 248th Ln SE
4447 248th Lane Southeast, Klahanie, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1181 sqft
Fantastic 2bd, 2ba Condo Available in Klahanie Near Trails and Shops! - To schedule a tour directly, please click the following link: https://showdigs.
Results within 5 miles of Issaquah
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
$
9 Units Available
Woodridge
Surrey Downs
13035 SE 26th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,721
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,866
896 sqft
Nearby schools: Bellevue College, Eastside Christian School, Woodridge Elementary, Tyee Middle School, Newport High. Close to Mercer Slough Nature Park, I-405, I-90, Sunset Creek, Cermak Shopping, Amazon HQ, T-Mobile HQ. Amenities include basketball court, fitness trail, heated outdoor pool, hot tub.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
22 Units Available
Avalon Newcastle Commons
13398 Newcastle Commons Drive, Newcastle, WA
Studio
$1,550
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,890
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1197 sqft
Never-lived in apartments and townhomes with modern, high-end features. Community amenities include fitness center, beautifully landscaped courtyard with gas grills, off-leash dog park, and sparkling outdoor pool. Adjacent to shops and Newcastle Commons.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:16pm
24 Units Available
Eastgate-Cougar Mountain
Overlook at Lakemont
5305 Lakemont Blvd SE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,665
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,388
1275 sqft
Comfortable apartments with vaulted ceilings and fully equipped kitchens. Beat the heat in the pool. Hang out at the clubhouse. Hike and enjoy nature at nearby Cougar Mountain Regional Wildland Park. Close to I-90.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
27 Units Available
Crossroads
Central Park East
15207 NE 16th Pl, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,124
238 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,468
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1119 sqft
Nearby schools: Interlake High, Sherwood Forest Elementary, Highland Middle School, Stevenson Elementary, Bellevue College, The Jewish Day School. Close to Highway 520, I-405, shopping at Crossroads Bellevue, Crossroads Park, and Lake Sammamish. Pet-friendly apartments with basketball court & pool.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:34pm
5 Units Available
West Lake Hills
Carrington
2501 148th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,897
822 sqft
This community's residents enjoy a fitness center, clubhouse and sparkling swimming pool. Every unit has a balcony or patio and in-unit laundry. Phantom Lake and Interstate 90 are both easily accessible.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
$
14 Units Available
Newport Crossing
Newport Crossing
7311 Coal Creek Pkwy SE, Newcastle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1223 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature renovated interiors with wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, large windows and satin-nickel finishes. Community amenities include indoor jacuzzi, tanning bed and BBQ area.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
West Lake Hills
Ridgedale
14111 SE 6th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,651
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Ridgedale wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
3 Units Available
Crossroads
Colonial Square
1616 156th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,405
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units with stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets, and granite counters. Community includes heated indoor pool, spa, and BBQ grills. Located in the heart of Bellevue, WA, close to parks and schools.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
17 Units Available
West Lake Hills
Edgewood Park
1501 145th Pl SE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,465
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
900 sqft
Edgewood Park offers pet-friendly studio, one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in beautiful Bellevue, WA.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
20 Units Available
Knolls at Inglewood
22626 NE Inglewood Hill Rd, Sammamish, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1107 sqft
Located near the clear blue waters of Lake Sammamish in Sammamish, WA, The Knolls at Inglewood Hill is here to provide you with a fresh start.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
Factoria
Sofi at Somerset
13180 SE Newport Way, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
1041 sqft
Fantastic views of the sunset. In the Bellevue School District. Six floorplans. Energy efficient and green living features throughout. Outdoor spa, recycling center, private patio or balcony, and washer and dryer in every home.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
Crossroads
Madison Bellevue
825 156th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,182
974 sqft
The Madison Bellevue Apartments in Bellevue, Washington. Features newly renovated apartments, stainless steel appliances, private patio or balcony, in-home washer and dryer and plenty of closet space.
Similar Pages
Issaquah 1 BedroomsIssaquah 2 BedroomsIssaquah 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIssaquah 3 BedroomsIssaquah Accessible ApartmentsIssaquah Apartments with Balcony
Issaquah Apartments with GarageIssaquah Apartments with GymIssaquah Apartments with Hardwood FloorsIssaquah Apartments with Move-in SpecialsIssaquah Apartments with ParkingIssaquah Apartments with Pool