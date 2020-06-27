1228 9th Avenue West

Amenities

Queen Anne Home - Available August 10th! This 3,280 sq. ft., 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom exquisite home resides in the lovely Queen Anne neighborhood! What's not to love about this gorgeous home that sits high a top the hill with sweeping water and mountain views from every level. Entertaining is a joy with vaulted ceilings, stainless appliances, gas oven and stove, gas fireplace and a formal living room and dining room. Light and beauty abound in this perfectly crafted home with new paint and new carpet throughout. All four bedrooms are spacious. The master bedroom itself has the ambience of a five star hotel! Enjoy the most spectacular views of the Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains from your master bedroom and soak in the gorgeous sunsets from your private rooftop deck. Two car garage; efficient gas heating system. This home is a dream come true! Queen Anne is the most desirable neighborhood in the city of Seattle with easy access to downtown and Amazon campus, Microsoft Connector, great restaurants and shopping and retail; walk to the Seattle Center, enjoy the Chihuly Gardens or the Science Center! Fantastic schools and pre-schools, coffee shops and grocery stores all close by. One dog under 40 lbs. or one cat with additional $500 pet deposit. Sorry no smoking.



To schedule a viewing of this lovely home, please contact Barb Bender, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, at barb@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-954-4575.



To view a virtual tour of this breathtaking home, please copy and paste the URL below into a browser: https://tours.virtuance.com/1095610



