Quality rental in Sammamish! Fully furnished apartment available month to month. 1 bedroom, 1 bath, full kitchen & den. Private quite setting w/yard. Conveniently located, walk to restaurants and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 23042 Ne 8th St have any available units?
23042 Ne 8th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sammamish, WA.
Is 23042 Ne 8th St currently offering any rent specials?
23042 Ne 8th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.