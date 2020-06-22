All apartments in Sammamish
23042 Ne 8th St
Last updated May 26 2019 at 8:43 AM

23042 Ne 8th St

23042 Northeast 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

23042 Northeast 8th Street, Sammamish, WA 98074

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Quality rental in Sammamish! Fully furnished apartment available month to month. 1 bedroom, 1 bath, full kitchen & den. Private quite setting w/yard. Conveniently located, walk to restaurants and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23042 Ne 8th St have any available units?
23042 Ne 8th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sammamish, WA.
Is 23042 Ne 8th St currently offering any rent specials?
23042 Ne 8th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23042 Ne 8th St pet-friendly?
No, 23042 Ne 8th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sammamish.
Does 23042 Ne 8th St offer parking?
No, 23042 Ne 8th St does not offer parking.
Does 23042 Ne 8th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23042 Ne 8th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23042 Ne 8th St have a pool?
No, 23042 Ne 8th St does not have a pool.
Does 23042 Ne 8th St have accessible units?
No, 23042 Ne 8th St does not have accessible units.
Does 23042 Ne 8th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 23042 Ne 8th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23042 Ne 8th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 23042 Ne 8th St does not have units with air conditioning.
