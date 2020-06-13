Apartment List
106 Apartments for rent in Sammamish, WA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
6 Units Available
Saffron
22850 Northeast 8th Street, Sammamish, WA
Studio
$1,474
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,849
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1219 sqft
Located on the desirable Sammamish Plateau, Saffron's elegantly eclectic community features distinctive floor plans for your sophisticated lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:31am
21 Units Available
Knolls at Inglewood
22626 NE Inglewood Hill Rd, Sammamish, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,405
1107 sqft
Located near the clear blue waters of Lake Sammamish in Sammamish, WA, The Knolls at Inglewood Hill is here to provide you with a fresh start.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:25am
14 Units Available
Madison Sammamish
3070 230th Ln SE, Sammamish, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,260
1166 sqft
Just across the street from the Pine Village Shopping Center and minutes from Pine Lake Middle School and Sunny Hills Elementary. Marble fireplaces and vaulted ceilings in select units.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Boulder Creek
4425 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE, Sammamish, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,005
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,155
1422 sqft
Pet-friendly community near Issaquah and I-90. Tenants enjoy gorgeous natural scenery and amenities like a swimming pool and fitness center with yoga studio. Units feature granite counters, fireplaces, and a patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
SAMM Apartments
22845 SE 1st Pl, Sammamish, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location, just minutes from Soaring Eagle Regional Park. Community offers rooftop deck, parlor with billiards and fitness center. Apartments feature multiple closets, keyless entry, and washer and dryer.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1535 248th Avenue Se
1535 248th Avenue Southeast, Sammamish, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1250 sqft
- Single family home on 3.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vintage
1 Unit Available
594 241st Ln SE
594 241st Lane Southeast, Sammamish, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1094 sqft
Beautiful and Spacious Apartment for Rent - Property Id: 293317 Fabulous 2 bed, 2 bath Condo in CAMERAY! Centrally located in the heart of Sammamish! TOP FLOOR-END UNIT! Spacious kitchen w/ breakfast bar, pantry & lots of storage! Light & bright

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
21529 SE 28th Ln
21529 Southeast 28th Lane, Sammamish, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,999
2220 sqft
21529 SE 28th Ln Available 07/06/20 Near Pine Lake - Beautiful home close to Pine Lake! This home has an open kitchen/dining area/family. The family room has a wood burning FP and slider leading to the outside deck.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1555 248th Avenue Southeast
1555 248th Avenue Southeast, Sammamish, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1250 sqft
- Single family home on 3.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
806 217th Place Northeast
806 217th Place Northeast, Sammamish, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
2060 sqft
Beautiful split-level remodel -- just off Inglewood Hill Road! Remodeled just a couple years ago, everything is top of the line.

1 of 27

Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
1 Unit Available
21815 NE 18TH Way
21815 Northeast 18th Way, Sammamish, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2570 sqft
21815 NE 18TH Way Available 06/01/20 Well maintained home in Sahalee Woods - Spacious 4 bedroom tri level home in Sahalee Woods. Open concept on the main floor with large windows letting in plenty of light.
Results within 1 mile of Sammamish
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
North Issaquah
14 Units Available
Vue Issaquah
906 NE Lilac St, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,849
1323 sqft
Perfectly positioned in the heart of Issaquah Highlands. Contemporary apartments and townhomes with electric fireplaces, granite counters, soaking tubs and private outdoor living spaces. Residents' amenities include a community garden, swimming pool, lounge and playground.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
North Issaquah
22 Units Available
The Timbers At Issaquah Ridge
23425 SE Black Nugget Rd, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,505
1501 sqft
Spacious homes with in-unit laundry and nine-foot ceilings. Community includes a business center, basketball court, and hot tub. Run errands at Lake Sammamish Center. Easy access to I-90. Near Lake Sammamish State Park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 05:31pm
Greenwood Point
2 Units Available
Timberlake Park Apartments
4615 West Lake Sammamish Parkway Southeast, Issaquah, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,799
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine living in our newest luxury apartment community in Issaquah, WA. Timberlake Park Apartments offers modern living in the great outdoors.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Willows-Rose Hill
27 Units Available
Bell Marymoor Park
6335 180th Pl NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,596
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,584
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1041 sqft
How does FREE RENT sound?Live up to 6 weeks free. Mention this coupon to our leasing specialists and apply the same day. Ask for more details! Offer valid on select apartments for new applicants with approved credit. Subject to availability.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
North Issaquah
10 Units Available
Langara
5105 Issaquah-Pine Lake Rd SE, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1426 sqft
Excellent location near state and regional parks. I-90 nearby. High-end studio to 3-bedroom apartments, with fireplace, fully equipped kitchens, and in-unit laundry. 24-hr gym, playground, carports. Close to shopping centers.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Idylwood
15 Units Available
Archstone Redmond Lakeview
4250 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,876
1000 sqft
Located right on Lake Sammamish. Close to All Nations Montessori, Sammamish Valley, Idylwood Park, Ardmore Elementary, Microsoft, North Bellevue Community Center, Nintendo Softward. Pet-friendly apartments with sundeck, fitness center, dock with accessible boat moorage, in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southeast Redmond
12 Units Available
Evans Creek
6205 188th Ln NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy beautifully manicured grounds and gardens in a pet-friendly community featuring a concierge, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Luxurious units with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers. Right next to Sportsman Park.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
24548 SE 46th Terrace
24548 Southeast 46th Terrace, Klahanie, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
2870 sqft
Beautiful 5 Bedroom 3.5 Bath 3 Storey Home in Sammamish - Sammamish home in mint condition available now.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4447 248th Ln SE
4447 248th Lane Southeast, Klahanie, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1181 sqft
Fantastic 2bd, 2ba Condo Available in Klahanie Near Trails and Shops! - To schedule a tour directly, please click the following link: https://showdigs.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3728 257th Ave SE
3728 257th Avenue Southeast, Klahanie, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1250 sqft
Klahanie Oxford Park Development Home in Desirable Issaquah School District - DUE TO COVID 19- NO IN PERSON SHOWINGS. PLEASE DRIVE BY AND RESPOND TO QUESTIONS FROM AUTO EMAIL SENT TO YOU.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Issaquah
1 Unit Available
23399 SE 52nd St
23399 Southeast 52nd Street, Issaquah, WA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
4290 sqft
23399 SE 52nd St Available 07/06/20 Amazing one-of-a-kind home you do not want to miss!! - We are pleased to present this elegant and spacious home with views of the Cascades.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Idylwood
1 Unit Available
17108 NE 45th St - 20, #20
17108 Northeast 45th Street, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Showings by appointment only. Available 6/15/20. Wonderful condo on the shores of Lake Sammamish located in the Villa Marina complex. Includes heated pool, hot tub, clubhouse, private boat launch possibility, dock & floating cabana.
Results within 5 miles of Sammamish
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Squak Mountain
6 Units Available
Wildwood Apartments
660 Wildwood Blvd SW, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1200 sqft
Welcome to Wildwood Apartment Homes! Please call for updated pricing.
City Guide for Sammamish, WA

Afraid to move alone? Sammamish was ranked friendliest town in America by Forbes in 2012, so you're sure to make new compadres here.

No one who lives in the Greater Seattle area thinks of Sammamish as a city. Most just think of the lake for which the city is named and the parks on the shoreline. Minutes away from year-round outdoor activities, Sammamish is one of Seattle’s eastside bedroom communities. With a population slightly less than better-known Redmond (home of Microsoft) and one-third that of Bellevue, this small city has great appeal. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Sammamish, WA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Sammamish renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Sammamish 1 Bedrooms
Sammamish 2 Bedrooms
Sammamish 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Sammamish 3 Bedrooms
Sammamish Accessible Apartments
Sammamish Apartments under $1,800
Sammamish Apartments under $2,000
Sammamish Apartments under $2,200
Sammamish Apartments under $2,500
Sammamish Apartments with Balcony
Sammamish Apartments with Garage
Sammamish Apartments with Gym
Sammamish Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Sammamish Apartments with Parking
Sammamish Apartments with Pool
Sammamish Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Sammamish Dog Friendly Apartments
Sammamish Pet Friendly Places
Sammamish Studio Apartments

Seattle, WA
Bellevue, WA
Tacoma, WA
Everett, WA
Renton, WA
Kent, WA
Redmond, WA
Federal Way, WA
Kirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WA
Lakewood, WA
Auburn, WA
Bothell, WA
Shoreline, WA
Issaquah, WA
Puyallup, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WA
Bremerton, WA
Silverdale, WA
Burien, WA
Marysville, WA
Des Moines, WA
Tukwila, WA
Mercer Island, WA
Parkland, WA
Kenmore, WA
Mukilteo, WA
North Lynnwood, WA
Mill Creek, WA
Fife, WA
University Place, WA
SeaTac, WA

Shoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College
Bellevue College