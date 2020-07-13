130 Apartments for rent in Sammamish, WA with parking

Afraid to move alone? Sammamish was ranked friendliest town in America by Forbes in 2012, so you're sure to make new compadres here.

No one who lives in the Greater Seattle area thinks of Sammamish as a city. Most just think of the lake for which the city is named and the parks on the shoreline. Minutes away from year-round outdoor activities, Sammamish is one of Seattle’s eastside bedroom communities. With a population slightly less than better-known Redmond (home of Microsoft) and one-third that of Bellevue, this small city has great appeal. See more