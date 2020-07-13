Apartment List
130 Apartments for rent in Sammamish, WA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Sammamish apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv...
13 Units Available
Boulder Creek
4425 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE, Sammamish, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,055
1422 sqft
Pet-friendly community near Issaquah and I-90. Tenants enjoy gorgeous natural scenery and amenities like a swimming pool and fitness center with yoga studio. Units feature granite counters, fireplaces, and a patio or balcony.
20 Units Available
Knolls at Inglewood
22626 NE Inglewood Hill Rd, Sammamish, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1107 sqft
Located near the clear blue waters of Lake Sammamish in Sammamish, WA, The Knolls at Inglewood Hill is here to provide you with a fresh start.
7 Units Available
Saffron
22850 Northeast 8th Street, Sammamish, WA
Studio
$1,408
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,801
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1219 sqft
Located on the desirable Sammamish Plateau, Saffron's elegantly eclectic community features distinctive floor plans for your sophisticated lifestyle.
16 Units Available
Madison Sammamish
3070 230th Ln SE, Sammamish, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,585
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1166 sqft
Just across the street from the Pine Village Shopping Center and minutes from Pine Lake Middle School and Sunny Hills Elementary. Marble fireplaces and vaulted ceilings in select units.
5 Units Available
SAMM Apartments
22845 SE 1st Pl, Sammamish, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1233 sqft
Excellent location, just minutes from Soaring Eagle Regional Park. Community offers rooftop deck, parlor with billiards and fitness center. Apartments feature multiple closets, keyless entry, and washer and dryer.

1 Unit Available
4335 Issaquah Pine Lake Road Apt 1402
4335 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE, Sammamish, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1138 sqft
Luxury unit available in Jacob's Creek - Rare opportunity to rent in gated Jacob's Creek. This unit is surrounded by beautiful natural setting. Open floorplan with elegant finishes throughout.

1 Unit Available
20569 NE 32nd CT
20569 Northeast 32nd Court, Sammamish, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,295
3300 sqft
20569 NE 32nd CT Available 08/05/20 Spectacular 4 Bedroom, + Bonus + Den in Desirable Timberline near Blackwell Elem! - Enjoy this upscale custom home in the Timberline neighborhood across the street from highly accredited Blackwell Elem! Spacious

1 Unit Available
2615 233rd Ave SE
2615 233rd Avenue Southeast, Sammamish, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2710 sqft
Great Home For Rent - Great Field Rush community. Open Floor Plan, Vaulted Ceiling, skylights, main floor den. Remodeled Kitchen Cherry Cabinets, Granite Counters, SS appliances, Tile backsplash, Double Ovens, gas cooktop & Hardwood flooring.

1 Unit Available
3500 East Lake Sammamish Parkway Southeast, #8106
3500 E Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE, Sammamish, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,295
2300 sqft
Awesome, end unit townhome available now! 3 bedrooms on top floor, 1 bedroom / bonus / rec room on ground level with garage; Light filled living space with filtered views of Lake Sammamish + kitchen, patio and gas fire place on 2nd level.

1 Unit Available
Vintage
594 241st Ln SE
594 241st Lane Southeast, Sammamish, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1094 sqft
Beautiful and Spacious Apartment for Rent - Property Id: 293317 Fabulous 2 bed, 2 bath Condo in CAMERAY! Centrally located in the heart of Sammamish! TOP FLOOR-END UNIT! Spacious kitchen w/ breakfast bar, pantry & lots of storage! Light & bright

1 Unit Available
4311 Issaquah Pine Lk Rd SE
4311 Issaquah-Pine Lake Road Southeast, Sammamish, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1522 sqft
HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, ONE SHOWING IS POSSIBLE ONLY AFTER SUBMISSION AND PRELIMINARY APPROVAL OF AN APPLICATION. TO APPLY, PLEASE VISIT: CHRISTYRICEPM.COM Jacob's Creek! 4311 Issaquah Pine Lk Rd SE #1103 Sammamish 98075. 3 bed, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Sammamish
24 Units Available
North Issaquah
The Timbers At Issaquah Ridge
23425 SE Black Nugget Rd, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,635
1501 sqft
Spacious homes with in-unit laundry and nine-foot ceilings. Community includes a business center, basketball court, and hot tub. Run errands at Lake Sammamish Center. Easy access to I-90. Near Lake Sammamish State Park.
7 Units Available
Southeast Redmond
Evans Creek
6205 188th Ln NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,878
1424 sqft
Enjoy beautifully manicured grounds and gardens in a pet-friendly community featuring a concierge, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Luxurious units with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers. Right next to Sportsman Park.
16 Units Available
Idylwood
Archstone Redmond Lakeview
4250 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1000 sqft
Located right on Lake Sammamish. Close to All Nations Montessori, Sammamish Valley, Idylwood Park, Ardmore Elementary, Microsoft, North Bellevue Community Center, Nintendo Softward. Pet-friendly apartments with sundeck, fitness center, dock with accessible boat moorage, in-unit laundry.
20 Units Available
North Issaquah
Vue Issaquah
906 NE Lilac St, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,739
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,413
1323 sqft
Perfectly positioned in the heart of Issaquah Highlands. Contemporary apartments and townhomes with electric fireplaces, granite counters, soaking tubs and private outdoor living spaces. Residents' amenities include a community garden, swimming pool, lounge and playground.
14 Units Available
North Issaquah
Langara
5105 Issaquah-Pine Lake Rd SE, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1572 sqft
Excellent location near state and regional parks. I-90 nearby. High-end studio to 3-bedroom apartments, with fireplace, fully equipped kitchens, and in-unit laundry. 24-hr gym, playground, carports. Close to shopping centers.
19 Units Available
Willows-Rose Hill
Bell Marymoor Park
6335 180th Pl NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,556
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,822
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1041 sqft
How does FREE RENT sound?Mention this coupon to our leasing specialists and live up to ONE MONTH FREE!! Virtual, live, and self-guided tours available!**Offer valid on select apartments only with July lease start dates.

1 Unit Available
North Issaquah
5207 238th Ln SE
5207 238th Lane Southeast, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1154 sqft
5207 238th Ln SE Available 07/15/20 Great 2BR/2BA Issaquah Condo. Perfect Location! - Lovely Summerhill Village 2nd floor condo. Beautifully maintained community.

1 Unit Available
Northeast Bellevue
620 177th Lane NE
620 177th Lane Northeast, Bellevue, WA
5 Bedrooms
$5,400
4120 sqft
Charming Lake View Home! - Property Id: 60859 Magnificent lake views from all levels of this charming craftsman home! Thoughtful design showcases the view while having room for all with 5 bedrooms, media & bonus/exercise room.

1 Unit Available
3728 257th Ave SE
3728 257th Avenue Southeast, Klahanie, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1250 sqft
Klahanie Oxford Park Development Home in Desirable Issaquah School District - DUE TO COVID 19- NO IN PERSON SHOWINGS. PLEASE DRIVE BY AND RESPOND TO QUESTIONS FROM AUTO EMAIL SENT TO YOU.

1 Unit Available
25022 se 43rd way
25022 Southeast 43rd Way, Klahanie, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1610 sqft
Great house for rent - Over 1600 sq. ft of living space Great condition with Stainless steel appliances. 1-car covered parking garage plus tons of free parking and built in storage unit Large living area opens to friends and family.

1 Unit Available
4447 248th Ln SE
4447 248th Lane Southeast, Klahanie, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1181 sqft
Fantastic 2bd, 2ba Condo Available in Klahanie Near Trails and Shops! - To schedule a tour directly, please click the following link: https://showdigs.

1 Unit Available
Sammamish-East Lake Hills
907 170th Pl SE
907 170th Place Southeast, Bellevue, WA
5 Bedrooms
$5,750
3730 sqft
Private Hilltop Retreat Available Overlooking Lake Sammamish! - Schedule a tour online: https://showdigs.

1 Unit Available
North Issaquah
5323 236th Pl SE Unit 26-2
5323 236th Place Southeast, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1293 sqft
5323 236th Pl SE Unit 26-2 Available 08/08/20 Summerhill Village Townhome - Available 8/8! Lovely townhome for lease in desirable Summerhill Village! This pristine and well appointed home welcomes you in and invites you to stay! The open and
City Guide for Sammamish, WA

Afraid to move alone? Sammamish was ranked friendliest town in America by Forbes in 2012, so you're sure to make new compadres here.

No one who lives in the Greater Seattle area thinks of Sammamish as a city. Most just think of the lake for which the city is named and the parks on the shoreline. Minutes away from year-round outdoor activities, Sammamish is one of Seattle’s eastside bedroom communities. With a population slightly less than better-known Redmond (home of Microsoft) and one-third that of Bellevue, this small city has great appeal. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Sammamish, WA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Sammamish apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

