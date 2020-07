Boulder Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors extra storage oven walk in closets Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse gym parking pool racquetball court garage hot tub media room package receiving yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill dog park

Schedule your tour today to view our beautiful, freshly renovated, apartments and townhomes. Complete with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood plank flooring, and designer lighting fixtures. Enjoy spectacular views of the plateaus, the Cascade Mountains and Lake Sammamish in this secluded area that is still near hiking trails, shopping and nightlife.We are dedicated to assisting you in finding a new home using the manner in which you are most comfortable. We currently offer virtual and self-guided tours by appointment. Contact us to schedule a tour option with a leasing consultant or visit our website to view our 360 degree virtual tours.