/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:03 AM
103 Apartments for rent in Sammamish, WA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
13 Units Available
Boulder Creek
4425 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE, Sammamish, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,855
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,055
1422 sqft
Pet-friendly community near Issaquah and I-90. Tenants enjoy gorgeous natural scenery and amenities like a swimming pool and fitness center with yoga studio. Units feature granite counters, fireplaces, and a patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
22 Units Available
Knolls at Inglewood
22626 NE Inglewood Hill Rd, Sammamish, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1107 sqft
Located near the clear blue waters of Lake Sammamish in Sammamish, WA, The Knolls at Inglewood Hill is here to provide you with a fresh start.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
8 Units Available
Saffron
22850 Northeast 8th Street, Sammamish, WA
Studio
$1,408
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,801
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1219 sqft
Located on the desirable Sammamish Plateau, Saffron's elegantly eclectic community features distinctive floor plans for your sophisticated lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
16 Units Available
Madison Sammamish
3070 230th Ln SE, Sammamish, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,585
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1166 sqft
Just across the street from the Pine Village Shopping Center and minutes from Pine Lake Middle School and Sunny Hills Elementary. Marble fireplaces and vaulted ceilings in select units.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
5 Units Available
SAMM Apartments
22845 SE 1st Pl, Sammamish, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1233 sqft
Excellent location, just minutes from Soaring Eagle Regional Park. Community offers rooftop deck, parlor with billiards and fitness center. Apartments feature multiple closets, keyless entry, and washer and dryer.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Vintage
594 241st Ln SE
594 241st Lane Southeast, Sammamish, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1094 sqft
Beautiful and Spacious Apartment for Rent - Property Id: 293317 Fabulous 2 bed, 2 bath Condo in CAMERAY! Centrally located in the heart of Sammamish! TOP FLOOR-END UNIT! Spacious kitchen w/ breakfast bar, pantry & lots of storage! Light & bright
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
22411 Northeast Inglewood Hill Road
22411 Northeast Inglewood Hill Road, Sammamish, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1285 sqft
Lake washington schools. Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom independent house (no common walls) in Sammamish in Saxony community. 2-car attached garage. Centrally located. Walk to shops or bus. HoA maintains yard.
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 01:18am
1 Unit Available
4311 Issaquah Pine Lk Rd SE
4311 Issaquah-Pine Lake Road Southeast, Sammamish, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1522 sqft
HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, ONE SHOWING IS POSSIBLE ONLY AFTER SUBMISSION AND PRELIMINARY APPROVAL OF AN APPLICATION. TO APPLY, PLEASE VISIT: CHRISTYRICEPM.COM Jacob's Creek! 4311 Issaquah Pine Lk Rd SE #1103 Sammamish 98075. 3 bed, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Sammamish
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
26 Units Available
North Issaquah
The Timbers At Issaquah Ridge
23425 SE Black Nugget Rd, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,585
1501 sqft
Spacious homes with in-unit laundry and nine-foot ceilings. Community includes a business center, basketball court, and hot tub. Run errands at Lake Sammamish Center. Easy access to I-90. Near Lake Sammamish State Park.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
18 Units Available
North Issaquah
Vue Issaquah
906 NE Lilac St, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,413
1323 sqft
Perfectly positioned in the heart of Issaquah Highlands. Contemporary apartments and townhomes with electric fireplaces, granite counters, soaking tubs and private outdoor living spaces. Residents' amenities include a community garden, swimming pool, lounge and playground.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
13 Units Available
North Issaquah
Langara
5105 Issaquah-Pine Lake Rd SE, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1572 sqft
Excellent location near state and regional parks. I-90 nearby. High-end studio to 3-bedroom apartments, with fireplace, fully equipped kitchens, and in-unit laundry. 24-hr gym, playground, carports. Close to shopping centers.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
Southeast Redmond
Evans Creek
6205 188th Ln NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,948
1424 sqft
Enjoy beautifully manicured grounds and gardens in a pet-friendly community featuring a concierge, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Luxurious units with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers. Right next to Sportsman Park.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
17 Units Available
Idylwood
Archstone Redmond Lakeview
4250 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,515
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1000 sqft
Located right on Lake Sammamish. Close to All Nations Montessori, Sammamish Valley, Idylwood Park, Ardmore Elementary, Microsoft, North Bellevue Community Center, Nintendo Softward. Pet-friendly apartments with sundeck, fitness center, dock with accessible boat moorage, in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
20 Units Available
Willows-Rose Hill
Bell Marymoor Park
6335 180th Pl NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,556
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1041 sqft
How does FREE RENT sound?Mention this coupon to our leasing specialists and live up to ONE MONTH FREE!! Virtual, live, and self-guided tours available!**Offer valid on select apartments only with July lease start dates.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North Issaquah
5207 238th Ln SE
5207 238th Lane Southeast, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1154 sqft
5207 238th Ln SE Available 07/15/20 Great 2BR/2BA Issaquah Condo. Perfect Location! - Lovely Summerhill Village 2nd floor condo. Beautifully maintained community.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Northeast Bellevue
620 177th Lane NE
620 177th Lane Northeast, Bellevue, WA
5 Bedrooms
$5,400
4120 sqft
Charming Lake View Home! - Property Id: 60859 Magnificent lake views from all levels of this charming craftsman home! Thoughtful design showcases the view while having room for all with 5 bedrooms, media & bonus/exercise room.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4447 248th Ln SE
4447 248th Lane Southeast, Klahanie, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1181 sqft
Fantastic 2bd, 2ba Condo Available in Klahanie Near Trails and Shops! - To schedule a tour directly, please click the following link: https://showdigs.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sammamish-East Lake Hills
907 170th Pl SE
907 170th Place Southeast, Bellevue, WA
5 Bedrooms
$5,750
3730 sqft
Private Hilltop Retreat Available Overlooking Lake Sammamish! - Schedule a tour online: https://showdigs.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North Issaquah
5323 236th Pl SE Unit 26-2
5323 236th Place Southeast, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1293 sqft
5323 236th Pl SE Unit 26-2 Available 08/08/20 Summerhill Village Townhome - Available 8/8! Lovely townhome for lease in desirable Summerhill Village! This pristine and well appointed home welcomes you in and invites you to stay! The open and
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Providence Point
4109 224TH LN SE Apt #313
4109 224th Lane Southeast, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1270 sqft
Gorgeous TOP floor, 2 beds in GATED 55+ COMMUNITY - Property Id: 316110 Gorgeous TOP floor, light-filled END unit, 2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms, 1,276 Sq Ft., 1 parking garage.
Results within 5 miles of Sammamish
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:47am
12 Units Available
Northeast Bellevue
Redmond Court
14629 NE 37th Pl, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,613
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
832 sqft
Close to Highway 520, Overlake Plaza, Highland Middle School, Interlake High, Microsoft Campus, 520 Hiking Trail. On the 221 and 242 bus routes. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, rentable cabana, playground, outdoor spa, game room, and heated outdoor pool.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 12:47am
5 Units Available
Northeast Bellevue
Bellevue Meadows
4277 148th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
881 sqft
Walk to local shopping, dining, entertainment and nightlife from renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments. Modern kitchens, fireplaces, walk-in closets and patios/balconies. Pet-friendly green community with pool, tennis court, volleyball court and gym. Access to Hwy. 520.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 12:47am
$
9 Units Available
Woodridge
Surrey Downs
13035 SE 26th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,751
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,886
896 sqft
Nearby schools: Bellevue College, Eastside Christian School, Woodridge Elementary, Tyee Middle School, Newport High. Close to Mercer Slough Nature Park, I-405, I-90, Sunset Creek, Cermak Shopping, Amazon HQ, T-Mobile HQ. Amenities include basketball court, fitness trail, heated outdoor pool, hot tub.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
55 Units Available
Notch Apartments
13800 Newcastle Golf Club Road, Newcastle, WA
Studio
$1,449
397 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
949 sqft
Brand new apartment homes right in the heart of Newcastle, WA.
Similar Pages
Sammamish 1 BedroomsSammamish 2 BedroomsSammamish 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSammamish 3 BedroomsSammamish Accessible ApartmentsSammamish Apartments under $1,800Sammamish Apartments under $2,000
Sammamish Apartments under $2,200Sammamish Apartments under $2,500Sammamish Apartments with BalconySammamish Apartments with GarageSammamish Apartments with GymSammamish Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSammamish Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WA