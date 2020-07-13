/
apartments under 2500
102 Apartments under $2,500 for rent in Sammamish, WA
Boulder Creek
4425 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE, Sammamish, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,055
1422 sqft
Pet-friendly community near Issaquah and I-90. Tenants enjoy gorgeous natural scenery and amenities like a swimming pool and fitness center with yoga studio. Units feature granite counters, fireplaces, and a patio or balcony.
Knolls at Inglewood
22626 NE Inglewood Hill Rd, Sammamish, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1107 sqft
Located near the clear blue waters of Lake Sammamish in Sammamish, WA, The Knolls at Inglewood Hill is here to provide you with a fresh start.
Saffron
22850 Northeast 8th Street, Sammamish, WA
Studio
$1,408
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,801
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1219 sqft
Located on the desirable Sammamish Plateau, Saffron's elegantly eclectic community features distinctive floor plans for your sophisticated lifestyle.
Madison Sammamish
3070 230th Ln SE, Sammamish, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,585
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1166 sqft
Just across the street from the Pine Village Shopping Center and minutes from Pine Lake Middle School and Sunny Hills Elementary. Marble fireplaces and vaulted ceilings in select units.
SAMM Apartments
22845 SE 1st Pl, Sammamish, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1233 sqft
Excellent location, just minutes from Soaring Eagle Regional Park. Community offers rooftop deck, parlor with billiards and fitness center. Apartments feature multiple closets, keyless entry, and washer and dryer.
4335 Issaquah Pine Lake Road Apt 1402
4335 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE, Sammamish, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1138 sqft
Luxury unit available in Jacob's Creek - Rare opportunity to rent in gated Jacob's Creek. This unit is surrounded by beautiful natural setting. Open floorplan with elegant finishes throughout.
Vintage
594 241st Ln SE
594 241st Lane Southeast, Sammamish, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1094 sqft
Beautiful and Spacious Apartment for Rent - Property Id: 293317 Fabulous 2 bed, 2 bath Condo in CAMERAY! Centrally located in the heart of Sammamish! TOP FLOOR-END UNIT! Spacious kitchen w/ breakfast bar, pantry & lots of storage! Light & bright
Southeast Redmond
Evans Creek
6205 188th Ln NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,858
1424 sqft
Enjoy beautifully manicured grounds and gardens in a pet-friendly community featuring a concierge, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Luxurious units with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers. Right next to Sportsman Park.
Idylwood
Archstone Redmond Lakeview
4250 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1000 sqft
Located right on Lake Sammamish. Close to All Nations Montessori, Sammamish Valley, Idylwood Park, Ardmore Elementary, Microsoft, North Bellevue Community Center, Nintendo Softward. Pet-friendly apartments with sundeck, fitness center, dock with accessible boat moorage, in-unit laundry.
North Issaquah
Vue Issaquah
906 NE Lilac St, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,739
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,413
1323 sqft
Perfectly positioned in the heart of Issaquah Highlands. Contemporary apartments and townhomes with electric fireplaces, granite counters, soaking tubs and private outdoor living spaces. Residents' amenities include a community garden, swimming pool, lounge and playground.
North Issaquah
The Timbers At Issaquah Ridge
23425 SE Black Nugget Rd, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,635
1501 sqft
Spacious homes with in-unit laundry and nine-foot ceilings. Community includes a business center, basketball court, and hot tub. Run errands at Lake Sammamish Center. Easy access to I-90. Near Lake Sammamish State Park.
North Issaquah
Langara
5105 Issaquah-Pine Lake Rd SE, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1572 sqft
Excellent location near state and regional parks. I-90 nearby. High-end studio to 3-bedroom apartments, with fireplace, fully equipped kitchens, and in-unit laundry. 24-hr gym, playground, carports. Close to shopping centers.
Willows-Rose Hill
Bell Marymoor Park
6335 180th Pl NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,556
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,822
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1041 sqft
How does FREE RENT sound?Mention this coupon to our leasing specialists and live up to ONE MONTH FREE!! Virtual, live, and self-guided tours available!**Offer valid on select apartments only with July lease start dates.
North Issaquah
5207 238th Ln SE
5207 238th Lane Southeast, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1154 sqft
5207 238th Ln SE Available 07/15/20 Great 2BR/2BA Issaquah Condo. Perfect Location! - Lovely Summerhill Village 2nd floor condo. Beautifully maintained community.
3728 257th Ave SE
3728 257th Avenue Southeast, Klahanie, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1250 sqft
Klahanie Oxford Park Development Home in Desirable Issaquah School District - DUE TO COVID 19- NO IN PERSON SHOWINGS. PLEASE DRIVE BY AND RESPOND TO QUESTIONS FROM AUTO EMAIL SENT TO YOU.
4447 248th Ln SE
4447 248th Lane Southeast, Klahanie, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1181 sqft
Fantastic 2bd, 2ba Condo Available in Klahanie Near Trails and Shops! - To schedule a tour directly, please click the following link: https://showdigs.
Greenwood Point
4356 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE #A141
4356 West Lake Sammamish Parkway Southeast, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1159 sqft
Beautiful Townhome 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bath in Issaquah - Perfect I-90 location - updated townhome close to all amenities. This updated townhome features 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bath.
Providence Point
4109 224TH LN SE Apt #313
4109 224th Lane Southeast, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1270 sqft
Gorgeous TOP floor, 2 beds in GATED 55+ COMMUNITY - Property Id: 316110 Gorgeous TOP floor, light-filled END unit, 2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms, 1,276 Sq Ft., 1 parking garage.
Crossroads
Central Park East
15207 NE 16th Pl, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,124
238 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,468
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1119 sqft
Nearby schools: Interlake High, Sherwood Forest Elementary, Highland Middle School, Stevenson Elementary, Bellevue College, The Jewish Day School. Close to Highway 520, I-405, shopping at Crossroads Bellevue, Crossroads Park, and Lake Sammamish. Pet-friendly apartments with basketball court & pool.
Talus
Estates at Cougar Mountain
2128 Shy Bear Way NW, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,075
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,425
1522 sqft
At the Estates at Cougar Mountain enjoy rare luxury and convenient apartment living in a beautiful, peaceful and protected natural setting, all within minutes of Seattle and Bellevue's city lights.
West Lake Hills
The Firs Apartment Homes
14635 Southeast 16th Street, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
850 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Downtown Redmond
Milehouse
8300 160th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,759
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
1148 sqft
Close to Sammamish River Trail, The Stroll, Edge Skate Park, Redmond Town Center, Marymoor Park, Redmond Library, Trader Joe's. Amenities include a crossfit/yoga studio, movie theater with big-screen projector, dog-wash station, ski storage, electric charging stations, outdoor hot tub, bike storage.
Notch Apartments
13800 Newcastle Golf Club Road, Newcastle, WA
Studio
$1,449
397 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
949 sqft
Brand new apartment homes right in the heart of Newcastle, WA.
Downtown Redmond
Riverpark
15803 Bear Creek Pkwy, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,400
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,803
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1197 sqft
Close to Sammamish River, Heron Rookery, Dudley Carter Park, Burke Gilman Trail, Marymoor Dog Park, Trader Joe's, QFC, Redmond Town Center, Highway 520, Redmond Transit Center. Pet-friendly apartments with kayak and bike rentals, indoor parking garage, island kitchens, theater room, outdoor hot tub.
