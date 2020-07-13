/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM
122 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Sammamish, WA
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Boulder Creek
4425 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE, Sammamish, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,055
1422 sqft
Pet-friendly community near Issaquah and I-90. Tenants enjoy gorgeous natural scenery and amenities like a swimming pool and fitness center with yoga studio. Units feature granite counters, fireplaces, and a patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:17am
20 Units Available
Knolls at Inglewood
22626 NE Inglewood Hill Rd, Sammamish, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1107 sqft
Located near the clear blue waters of Lake Sammamish in Sammamish, WA, The Knolls at Inglewood Hill is here to provide you with a fresh start.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
7 Units Available
Saffron
22850 Northeast 8th Street, Sammamish, WA
Studio
$1,408
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,801
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1219 sqft
Located on the desirable Sammamish Plateau, Saffron's elegantly eclectic community features distinctive floor plans for your sophisticated lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
16 Units Available
Madison Sammamish
3070 230th Ln SE, Sammamish, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,585
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1166 sqft
Just across the street from the Pine Village Shopping Center and minutes from Pine Lake Middle School and Sunny Hills Elementary. Marble fireplaces and vaulted ceilings in select units.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
5 Units Available
SAMM Apartments
22845 SE 1st Pl, Sammamish, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1233 sqft
Excellent location, just minutes from Soaring Eagle Regional Park. Community offers rooftop deck, parlor with billiards and fitness center. Apartments feature multiple closets, keyless entry, and washer and dryer.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
22634 Southeast 13th Street
22634 Southeast 13th Street, Sammamish, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2200 sqft
Link - https://www.avail.co/l/60014228 Situated in the highly sought after Redford Ranch in Sammamish, this gorgeous 2-story 4 bed, 2.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4335 Issaquah Pine Lake Road Apt 1402
4335 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE, Sammamish, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1138 sqft
Luxury unit available in Jacob's Creek - Rare opportunity to rent in gated Jacob's Creek. This unit is surrounded by beautiful natural setting. Open floorplan with elegant finishes throughout.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
20569 NE 32nd CT
20569 Northeast 32nd Court, Sammamish, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,295
3300 sqft
20569 NE 32nd CT Available 08/05/20 Spectacular 4 Bedroom, + Bonus + Den in Desirable Timberline near Blackwell Elem! - Enjoy this upscale custom home in the Timberline neighborhood across the street from highly accredited Blackwell Elem! Spacious
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2615 233rd Ave SE
2615 233rd Avenue Southeast, Sammamish, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2710 sqft
Great Home For Rent - Great Field Rush community. Open Floor Plan, Vaulted Ceiling, skylights, main floor den. Remodeled Kitchen Cherry Cabinets, Granite Counters, SS appliances, Tile backsplash, Double Ovens, gas cooktop & Hardwood flooring.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3500 East Lake Sammamish Parkway Southeast, #8106
3500 E Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE, Sammamish, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,295
2300 sqft
Awesome, end unit townhome available now! 3 bedrooms on top floor, 1 bedroom / bonus / rec room on ground level with garage; Light filled living space with filtered views of Lake Sammamish + kitchen, patio and gas fire place on 2nd level.
1 of 27
Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
1 Unit Available
21815 NE 18TH Way
21815 Northeast 18th Way, Sammamish, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2570 sqft
21815 NE 18TH Way Available 06/01/20 Well maintained home in Sahalee Woods - Spacious 4 bedroom tri level home in Sahalee Woods. Open concept on the main floor with large windows letting in plenty of light.
1 of 12
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
23008 SE 48th St
23008 Southeast 48th Street, Sammamish, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1720 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Tri-level Home in Sammamish - Bed 2.5 Bath 1720 sq ft tri-level home with 35,719 sf lot. This home features a formal living room with picture window and wood burning fireplace. Dining with built-ins and family room.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
25921 SE 22nd Place
25921 Southeast 22nd Place, Sammamish, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
3330 sqft
25921 SE 22nd Place Available 09/14/20 Great condition rambler in Beaver Lake Estates. - Welcome home! Great condition rambler in Beaver Lake Estates.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
24612 SE 1st Street
24612 Southeast 1st Street, Sammamish, WA
4 Bedrooms
$4,395
3500 sqft
This home is a lifestyle located in prime Sammamish location - This Beautiful, spacious well laid out floor plan makes this a great home for entertaining or just relaxing.
Results within 1 mile of Sammamish
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
20 Units Available
Willows-Rose Hill
Bell Marymoor Park
6335 180th Pl NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,556
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,822
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1041 sqft
How does FREE RENT sound?Mention this coupon to our leasing specialists and live up to ONE MONTH FREE!! Virtual, live, and self-guided tours available!**Offer valid on select apartments only with July lease start dates.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
24 Units Available
North Issaquah
The Timbers At Issaquah Ridge
23425 SE Black Nugget Rd, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,635
1501 sqft
Spacious homes with in-unit laundry and nine-foot ceilings. Community includes a business center, basketball court, and hot tub. Run errands at Lake Sammamish Center. Easy access to I-90. Near Lake Sammamish State Park.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Southeast Redmond
Evans Creek
6205 188th Ln NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,878
1424 sqft
Enjoy beautifully manicured grounds and gardens in a pet-friendly community featuring a concierge, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Luxurious units with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers. Right next to Sportsman Park.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
16 Units Available
Idylwood
Archstone Redmond Lakeview
4250 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1000 sqft
Located right on Lake Sammamish. Close to All Nations Montessori, Sammamish Valley, Idylwood Park, Ardmore Elementary, Microsoft, North Bellevue Community Center, Nintendo Softward. Pet-friendly apartments with sundeck, fitness center, dock with accessible boat moorage, in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
20 Units Available
North Issaquah
Vue Issaquah
906 NE Lilac St, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,739
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,413
1323 sqft
Perfectly positioned in the heart of Issaquah Highlands. Contemporary apartments and townhomes with electric fireplaces, granite counters, soaking tubs and private outdoor living spaces. Residents' amenities include a community garden, swimming pool, lounge and playground.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
13 Units Available
North Issaquah
Langara
5105 Issaquah-Pine Lake Rd SE, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1572 sqft
Excellent location near state and regional parks. I-90 nearby. High-end studio to 3-bedroom apartments, with fireplace, fully equipped kitchens, and in-unit laundry. 24-hr gym, playground, carports. Close to shopping centers.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Issaquah
5207 238th Ln SE
5207 238th Lane Southeast, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1154 sqft
5207 238th Ln SE Available 07/15/20 Great 2BR/2BA Issaquah Condo. Perfect Location! - Lovely Summerhill Village 2nd floor condo. Beautifully maintained community.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
25022 se 43rd way
25022 Southeast 43rd Way, Klahanie, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1610 sqft
Great house for rent - Over 1600 sq. ft of living space Great condition with Stainless steel appliances. 1-car covered parking garage plus tons of free parking and built in storage unit Large living area opens to friends and family.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4447 248th Ln SE
4447 248th Lane Southeast, Klahanie, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1181 sqft
Fantastic 2bd, 2ba Condo Available in Klahanie Near Trails and Shops! - To schedule a tour directly, please click the following link: https://showdigs.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sammamish-East Lake Hills
907 170th Pl SE
907 170th Place Southeast, Bellevue, WA
5 Bedrooms
$5,750
3730 sqft
Private Hilltop Retreat Available Overlooking Lake Sammamish! - Schedule a tour online: https://showdigs.
Similar Pages
Sammamish 1 BedroomsSammamish 2 BedroomsSammamish 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSammamish 3 BedroomsSammamish Accessible ApartmentsSammamish Apartments under $1,800Sammamish Apartments under $2,000
Sammamish Apartments under $2,200Sammamish Apartments under $2,500Sammamish Apartments with BalconySammamish Apartments with GarageSammamish Apartments with GymSammamish Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSammamish Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WA