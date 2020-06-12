/
2 bedroom apartments
198 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sammamish, WA
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Boulder Creek
4425 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE, Sammamish, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1182 sqft
Pet-friendly community near Issaquah and I-90. Tenants enjoy gorgeous natural scenery and amenities like a swimming pool and fitness center with yoga studio. Units feature granite counters, fireplaces, and a patio or balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 06:08pm
20 Units Available
Knolls at Inglewood
22626 NE Inglewood Hill Rd, Sammamish, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
860 sqft
Located near the clear blue waters of Lake Sammamish in Sammamish, WA, The Knolls at Inglewood Hill is here to provide you with a fresh start.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
5 Units Available
Saffron
22850 Northeast 8th Street, Sammamish, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1219 sqft
Located on the desirable Sammamish Plateau, Saffron's elegantly eclectic community features distinctive floor plans for your sophisticated lifestyle.
Last updated June 12 at 12:49pm
14 Units Available
Madison Sammamish
3070 230th Ln SE, Sammamish, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
897 sqft
Just across the street from the Pine Village Shopping Center and minutes from Pine Lake Middle School and Sunny Hills Elementary. Marble fireplaces and vaulted ceilings in select units.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vintage
1 Unit Available
594 241st Ln SE
594 241st Lane Southeast, Sammamish, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1094 sqft
Beautiful and Spacious Apartment for Rent - Property Id: 293317 Fabulous 2 bed, 2 bath Condo in CAMERAY! Centrally located in the heart of Sammamish! TOP FLOOR-END UNIT! Spacious kitchen w/ breakfast bar, pantry & lots of storage! Light & bright
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
369 227th Ln NE
369 227th Lane Northeast, Sammamish, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1490 sqft
369 227th Ln NE Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bed 2.5 Bath with Den Townhome - This immaculate 1,490 square foot townhouse looks out to a large grass and tree filled center courtyard.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
North Issaquah
14 Units Available
Vue Issaquah
906 NE Lilac St, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
989 sqft
Perfectly positioned in the heart of Issaquah Highlands. Contemporary apartments and townhomes with electric fireplaces, granite counters, soaking tubs and private outdoor living spaces. Residents' amenities include a community garden, swimming pool, lounge and playground.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
$
North Issaquah
22 Units Available
The Timbers At Issaquah Ridge
23425 SE Black Nugget Rd, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1288 sqft
Spacious homes with in-unit laundry and nine-foot ceilings. Community includes a business center, basketball court, and hot tub. Run errands at Lake Sammamish Center. Easy access to I-90. Near Lake Sammamish State Park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
North Issaquah
10 Units Available
Langara
5105 Issaquah-Pine Lake Rd SE, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1027 sqft
Excellent location near state and regional parks. I-90 nearby. High-end studio to 3-bedroom apartments, with fireplace, fully equipped kitchens, and in-unit laundry. 24-hr gym, playground, carports. Close to shopping centers.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Idylwood
15 Units Available
Archstone Redmond Lakeview
4250 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,876
1000 sqft
Located right on Lake Sammamish. Close to All Nations Montessori, Sammamish Valley, Idylwood Park, Ardmore Elementary, Microsoft, North Bellevue Community Center, Nintendo Softward. Pet-friendly apartments with sundeck, fitness center, dock with accessible boat moorage, in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Southeast Redmond
12 Units Available
Evans Creek
6205 188th Ln NE, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1143 sqft
Enjoy beautifully manicured grounds and gardens in a pet-friendly community featuring a concierge, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Luxurious units with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers. Right next to Sportsman Park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Willows-Rose Hill
27 Units Available
Bell Marymoor Park
6335 180th Pl NE, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1041 sqft
How does FREE RENT sound?Live up to 6 weeks free. Mention this coupon to our leasing specialists and apply the same day. Ask for more details! Offer valid on select apartments for new applicants with approved credit. Subject to availability.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4447 248th Ln SE
4447 248th Lane Southeast, Klahanie, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1181 sqft
Fantastic 2bd, 2ba Condo Available in Klahanie Near Trails and Shops! - To schedule a tour directly, please click the following link: https://showdigs.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3728 257th Ave SE
3728 257th Avenue Southeast, Klahanie, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1250 sqft
Klahanie Oxford Park Development Home in Desirable Issaquah School District - DUE TO COVID 19- NO IN PERSON SHOWINGS. PLEASE DRIVE BY AND RESPOND TO QUESTIONS FROM AUTO EMAIL SENT TO YOU.
Last updated June 12 at 06:29pm
Bear Creek
18 Units Available
Heights At Bear Creek Apartments
17771 NE 90th St, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1038 sqft
Sleek apartments with large closets and plush carpeting. Lots of community offerings, including a barbecue area, fitness center and covered parking. Exercise and play sports at nearby Hartman Park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
75 Units Available
Parkside by Lincoln Property Company
15551 NE Turing St., Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,872
1001 sqft
** We have brand new, never lived in homes! Contact us to schedule your virtual or in person tour! (In person tours are by appointment only)** Welcome to Parkside by Lincoln Property Company – a thoughtfully designed collection of high-tech
Last updated June 12 at 06:20pm
West Lake Hills
7 Units Available
Carrington
2501 148th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
822 sqft
This community's residents enjoy a fitness center, clubhouse and sparkling swimming pool. Every unit has a balcony or patio and in-unit laundry. Phantom Lake and Interstate 90 are both easily accessible.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Overlake
43 Units Available
Liv
2170 NE Bel Red Rd, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1112 sqft
Located south of Microsoft headquarters and near Lake Sammamish. Socialize in the wine bistro, sports lounge or on one of five rooftop decks. Special features include concierge service and a fitness center on two levels.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Crossroads
23 Units Available
Central Park East
15207 NE 16th Pl, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,801
1119 sqft
Nearby schools: Interlake High, Sherwood Forest Elementary, Highland Middle School, Stevenson Elementary, Bellevue College, The Jewish Day School. Close to Highway 520, I-405, shopping at Crossroads Bellevue, Crossroads Park, and Lake Sammamish. Pet-friendly apartments with basketball court & pool.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
28 Units Available
Atlas Apartment Homes
1036 7th Ave NW, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,257
1162 sqft
Trending architecture a hallmark of this brand-new apartment community. Upscale amenities like stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Car charging available in garage. Community features include a pool and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Downtown Redmond
9 Units Available
Redmond Square Apartments
7977 170th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
901 sqft
Blocks from Anderson Park, Bear Creek Park and the shops at Redmond Town Center. Quiet community has bike storage and gym, welcomes dogs and cats. Apartments have washers and dryers.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
$
Union Hill-Novelty Hill
8 Units Available
The Lodge At Redmond Ridge
22433 NE Marketplace Dr, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,222
1035 sqft
Residents enjoy community with gym, BBQ grill area and communal pool. Units feature bathtub, fireplace and walk-in closets. Located minutes from MFST campus and downtown Redmond.
Last updated June 12 at 05:48pm
$
Downtown Redmond
14 Units Available
Riverpark
15803 Bear Creek Pkwy, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1197 sqft
Close to Sammamish River, Heron Rookery, Dudley Carter Park, Burke Gilman Trail, Marymoor Dog Park, Trader Joe's, QFC, Redmond Town Center, Highway 520, Redmond Transit Center. Pet-friendly apartments with kayak and bike rentals, indoor parking garage, island kitchens, theater room, outdoor hot tub.
Last updated June 12 at 05:48pm
$
Woodridge
7 Units Available
Surrey Downs
13035 SE 26th St, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,816
896 sqft
Nearby schools: Bellevue College, Eastside Christian School, Woodridge Elementary, Tyee Middle School, Newport High. Close to Mercer Slough Nature Park, I-405, I-90, Sunset Creek, Cermak Shopping, Amazon HQ, T-Mobile HQ. Amenities include basketball court, fitness trail, heated outdoor pool, hot tub.
