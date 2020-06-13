/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:41 AM
123 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sammamish, WA
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Boulder Creek
4425 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE, Sammamish, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,155
1422 sqft
Pet-friendly community near Issaquah and I-90. Tenants enjoy gorgeous natural scenery and amenities like a swimming pool and fitness center with yoga studio. Units feature granite counters, fireplaces, and a patio or balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 06:08pm
20 Units Available
Knolls at Inglewood
22626 NE Inglewood Hill Rd, Sammamish, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,405
1107 sqft
Located near the clear blue waters of Lake Sammamish in Sammamish, WA, The Knolls at Inglewood Hill is here to provide you with a fresh start.
Last updated June 12 at 06:57pm
14 Units Available
Madison Sammamish
3070 230th Ln SE, Sammamish, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,260
1166 sqft
Just across the street from the Pine Village Shopping Center and minutes from Pine Lake Middle School and Sunny Hills Elementary. Marble fireplaces and vaulted ceilings in select units.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
824 274th Pl SE
824 274th Place Southeast, Sammamish, WA
824 274th Pl SE Available 06/15/20 Sammamish Home - Trossachs Community - Available 6/15! Welcome to this lovely 5 bedroom + bonus, 3 bathroom home in the Trossachs Community.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
21529 SE 28th Ln
21529 Southeast 28th Lane, Sammamish, WA
21529 SE 28th Ln Available 07/06/20 Near Pine Lake - Beautiful home close to Pine Lake! This home has an open kitchen/dining area/family. The family room has a wood burning FP and slider leading to the outside deck.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
815 197th Ave SE
815 197th Avenue Southeast, Sammamish, WA
Beautiful 5 Bed 4.5 Bath Home in Sammamish - First and security of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard care. No smoking, no pets. Please apply at www.tagrealtywa.com.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1555 248th Avenue Southeast
1555 248th Avenue Southeast, Sammamish, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1250 sqft
- Single family home on 3.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
806 217th Place Northeast
806 217th Place Northeast, Sammamish, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
2060 sqft
Beautiful split-level remodel -- just off Inglewood Hill Road! Remodeled just a couple years ago, everything is top of the line.
Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
1 Unit Available
21815 NE 18TH Way
21815 Northeast 18th Way, Sammamish, WA
21815 NE 18TH Way Available 06/01/20 Well maintained home in Sahalee Woods - Spacious 4 bedroom tri level home in Sahalee Woods. Open concept on the main floor with large windows letting in plenty of light.
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
2822 234th Ave SE
2822 234th Avenue Southeast, Sammamish, WA
Sammamish Single Family Home in Pine Lake area! Priced Below Market for Quick Lease! - New list with most desirable floor plan home with great build quality. Walking distance to Pine Lake Park on a no-outlet street.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
23008 SE 48th St
23008 Southeast 48th Street, Sammamish, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1720 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Tri-level Home in Sammamish - Bed 2.5 Bath 1720 sq ft tri-level home with 35,719 sf lot. This home features a formal living room with picture window and wood burning fireplace. Dining with built-ins and family room.
Results within 1 mile of Sammamish
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Issaquah
14 Units Available
Vue Issaquah
906 NE Lilac St, Issaquah, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,849
1323 sqft
Perfectly positioned in the heart of Issaquah Highlands. Contemporary apartments and townhomes with electric fireplaces, granite counters, soaking tubs and private outdoor living spaces. Residents' amenities include a community garden, swimming pool, lounge and playground.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Issaquah
22 Units Available
The Timbers At Issaquah Ridge
23425 SE Black Nugget Rd, Issaquah, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,505
1501 sqft
Spacious homes with in-unit laundry and nine-foot ceilings. Community includes a business center, basketball court, and hot tub. Run errands at Lake Sammamish Center. Easy access to I-90. Near Lake Sammamish State Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Issaquah
10 Units Available
Langara
5105 Issaquah-Pine Lake Rd SE, Issaquah, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1426 sqft
Excellent location near state and regional parks. I-90 nearby. High-end studio to 3-bedroom apartments, with fireplace, fully equipped kitchens, and in-unit laundry. 24-hr gym, playground, carports. Close to shopping centers.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
27 Units Available
Bell Marymoor Park
6335 180th Pl NE, Redmond, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,786
1299 sqft
How does FREE RENT sound?Live up to 6 weeks free. Mention this coupon to our leasing specialists and apply the same day. Ask for more details! Offer valid on select apartments for new applicants with approved credit. Subject to availability.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
24548 SE 46th Terrace
24548 Southeast 46th Terrace, Klahanie, WA
Beautiful 5 Bedroom 3.5 Bath 3 Storey Home in Sammamish - Sammamish home in mint condition available now.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
25022 se 43rd way
25022 Southeast 43rd Way, Klahanie, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1610 sqft
Great house for rent - Over 1600 sq. ft of living space Great condition with Stainless steel appliances. 1-car covered parking garage plus tons of free parking and built in storage unit Large living area opens to friends and family.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Issaquah
1 Unit Available
23399 SE 52nd St
23399 Southeast 52nd Street, Issaquah, WA
23399 SE 52nd St Available 07/06/20 Amazing one-of-a-kind home you do not want to miss!! - We are pleased to present this elegant and spacious home with views of the Cascades.
Results within 5 miles of Sammamish
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Lake Hills
10 Units Available
Ridgedale
14111 SE 6th St, Bellevue, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,389
1200 sqft
The Ridgedale wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Downtown Redmond
17 Units Available
Avignon Townhomes
15890 NE 98th Way, Redmond, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,145
1461 sqft
Close to Sammamish River, Power Line Trail, Redmond Middle School, Meadow Park, Overlake Christian Preschool, Sammamish Valley, Sammamish River Trail, Redmond Regional Library. Amenities include pool and spa, play area, poolside fireplace and TV, 24-hour fitness center, reflecting pond, conference room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Overlake
39 Units Available
eaves Redmond Campus
15606 NE 40th St, Redmond, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,471
1266 sqft
Great Redmond Apartments sit just across the road from Microsoft's headquarters. Units feature air conditioning, bathtubs, ceiling fans, dishwashers, extra storage, walk-in closets, and granite counters. This is a pet-friendly community.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
North Redmond
18 Units Available
Avalon at Bear Creek
11305 183rd Pl NE, Redmond, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,368
1490 sqft
Just 2 miles from Highway 520 and Redmond's downtown area. This gated community has a heated pool, playground, and area for picnics and barbecue, among other amenities. Spacious homes have extra storage space.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Downtown Redmond
14 Units Available
Avalon Redmond Place
8935 160th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,668
1275 sqft
Modern one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens, extra storage and in-unit washer/dryer. Community includes fitness center, swimming pool, spa and 24 hour maintenance for all tenants.
Last updated June 12 at 06:29pm
Bear Creek
18 Units Available
Heights At Bear Creek Apartments
17771 NE 90th St, Redmond, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,373
1341 sqft
Sleek apartments with large closets and plush carpeting. Lots of community offerings, including a barbecue area, fitness center and covered parking. Exercise and play sports at nearby Hartman Park.
