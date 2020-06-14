352 Apartments for rent in SeaTac, WA with garage
1 of 13
1 of 21
1 of 21
1 of 28
1 of 8
1 of 9
1 of 30
1 of 23
1 of 35
1 of 41
1 of 34
1 of 41
1 of 25
1 of 27
1 of 15
1 of 19
1 of 28
1 of 24
1 of 7
1 of 18
1 of 11
1 of 12
1 of 23
1 of 29
“If you’re looking to be spooked by really tall trees then you’ve got to go to Washington State.” (–Dar Williams)
SeaTac might be just the right place for you to call home if you’re looking for somewhere near a couple big cities but not inside them since it’s located right in the middle of Seattle and Tacoma – hence the name “SeaTac.” SeaTac is really tiny for a city – only 10 square miles – but it’s home to over 25,000 people, and it’s also the location of the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The city is relatively brand new; it was incorporated in 1990. But since then, it has developed a reputation as a stunning and beautiful place to live in Washington State. See more
SeaTac apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.