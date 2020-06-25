All apartments in Renton
Last updated March 26 2019 at 7:05 AM

9928 S 200th St

9928 S 200th St · No Longer Available
Location

9928 S 200th St, Renton, WA 98055
Snake Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
WATER & SEWAGE INCLUDED (SAVE $150-200/MONTH)! This is a 4 bedroom/2 full bath/2 car garage unit that is the upper part of a duplex. Private yard and dryer/washer included in unit.

Tons of drive way parking, large backyard, and patio makes this home perfect for entertaining.

Perfect for school aged children - across the street from Springbrook Elementary, and house is right on bus route for Meeker Middle and Kentridge High. Minutes drive to South Center, Kent Station, WinCo, 99 Ranch. Short walk to Chestnut Ridge Park with expansive view of Kent Valley.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

