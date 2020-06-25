9928 S 200th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

WATER & SEWAGE INCLUDED (SAVE $150-200/MONTH)! This is a 4 bedroom/2 full bath/2 car garage unit that is the upper part of a duplex. Private yard and dryer/washer included in unit.



Tons of drive way parking, large backyard, and patio makes this home perfect for entertaining.



Perfect for school aged children - across the street from Springbrook Elementary, and house is right on bus route for Meeker Middle and Kentridge High. Minutes drive to South Center, Kent Station, WinCo, 99 Ranch. Short walk to Chestnut Ridge Park with expansive view of Kent Valley.