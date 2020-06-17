975 Aberdeen Ave NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool hot tub

2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo near 405 and The Landing - Property Id: 132859



2 bedroom, 2 bath ground floor condo with open floor plan in a very convenient location



Open Plan Kitchen, dining room & living room with wood burning fireplace and wood laminate flooring



Large master bedroom has separate closet/dressing area as part of an en-suite bathroom with shower



Large second bedroom with built in closet



New carpet in both bedrooms



Appliances include cooker, dishwasher, fridge, washing machine and dryer



Private outdoor patio area with a large storage area



The complex includes an Outdoor Pool and Jacuzzi, Basketball Court and Cabana with exercise room and childrens play area



Garbage, water, HOA fees and two parking spaces (one covered) are included in the monthly rent



Excellent location close to the I-405, Boeing, schools, the Landing shopping area and Coulon Beach park

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/132859

Property Id 132859



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5857211)