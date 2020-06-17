All apartments in Renton
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

975 Aberdeen Ave NE

975 Aberdeen Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

975 Aberdeen Avenue Northeast, Renton, WA 98056
Sunset

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo near 405 and The Landing - Property Id: 132859

2 bedroom, 2 bath ground floor condo with open floor plan in a very convenient location

Open Plan Kitchen, dining room & living room with wood burning fireplace and wood laminate flooring

Large master bedroom has separate closet/dressing area as part of an en-suite bathroom with shower

Large second bedroom with built in closet

New carpet in both bedrooms

Appliances include cooker, dishwasher, fridge, washing machine and dryer

Private outdoor patio area with a large storage area

The complex includes an Outdoor Pool and Jacuzzi, Basketball Court and Cabana with exercise room and childrens play area

Garbage, water, HOA fees and two parking spaces (one covered) are included in the monthly rent

Excellent location close to the I-405, Boeing, schools, the Landing shopping area and Coulon Beach park
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/132859
Property Id 132859

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5857211)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 975 Aberdeen Ave NE have any available units?
975 Aberdeen Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 975 Aberdeen Ave NE have?
Some of 975 Aberdeen Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 975 Aberdeen Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
975 Aberdeen Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 975 Aberdeen Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 975 Aberdeen Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 975 Aberdeen Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 975 Aberdeen Ave NE offers parking.
Does 975 Aberdeen Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 975 Aberdeen Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 975 Aberdeen Ave NE have a pool?
Yes, 975 Aberdeen Ave NE has a pool.
Does 975 Aberdeen Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 975 Aberdeen Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 975 Aberdeen Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 975 Aberdeen Ave NE has units with dishwashers.

