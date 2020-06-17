975 Aberdeen Ave NE

Amenities
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo near 405 and The Landing - Property Id: 132859
2 bedroom, 2 bath ground floor condo with open floor plan in a very convenient location
Open Plan Kitchen, dining room & living room with wood burning fireplace and wood laminate flooring
Large master bedroom has separate closet/dressing area as part of an en-suite bathroom with shower
Large second bedroom with built in closet
New carpet in both bedrooms
Appliances include cooker, dishwasher, fridge, washing machine and dryer
Private outdoor patio area with a large storage area
The complex includes an Outdoor Pool and Jacuzzi, Basketball Court and Cabana with exercise room and childrens play area
Garbage, water, HOA fees and two parking spaces (one covered) are included in the monthly rent
Excellent location close to the I-405, Boeing, schools, the Landing shopping area and Coulon Beach park
No Pets Allowed
