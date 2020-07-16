All apartments in Renton
Find more places like 510 S 47th St, Unit #510.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Renton, WA
/
510 S 47th St, Unit #510
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

510 S 47th St, Unit #510

510 South 47th Street · (253) 537-6500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Renton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

510 South 47th Street, Renton, WA 98055

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 510 S 47th St, Unit #510 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,695

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1618 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
510 S 47th St, Unit #510 Available 09/01/20 • Open to Applications • - Absolutely stunning 3 bd, large loft, 2.5 ba, 2 car garage w/ approx. 1,618 SQ FT located in Renton’s highly desirable Talbot Park Community! This house offers an updated kitchen w/ bar-stool seating, an open great room w/ fireplace, cathedral ceiling with wall of windows. Large master bedroom and suite w/ walk-in closet. Designer lighting, epoxy floor garage, high efficiency gas furnace w/ Air Conditioning. Washer and Dryer is included. Family friendly neighborhood near Valley Medical Center! Easy freeway access to I-405. Move in ready in September 2020.

Rent: $2,695.00
Security Deposit: $2,000.00

Website: www.nrbproperties.net
Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/

Pets are accepted on a case-by-case basis. Please email the breed, age, and weight of each pet for approval. If approved, you will be required to pay a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/per month).

All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell. Website: www.nrbproperties.net.

(RLNE5891147)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 S 47th St, Unit #510 have any available units?
510 S 47th St, Unit #510 has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 S 47th St, Unit #510 have?
Some of 510 S 47th St, Unit #510's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 S 47th St, Unit #510 currently offering any rent specials?
510 S 47th St, Unit #510 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 S 47th St, Unit #510 pet-friendly?
Yes, 510 S 47th St, Unit #510 is pet friendly.
Does 510 S 47th St, Unit #510 offer parking?
Yes, 510 S 47th St, Unit #510 offers parking.
Does 510 S 47th St, Unit #510 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 510 S 47th St, Unit #510 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 S 47th St, Unit #510 have a pool?
No, 510 S 47th St, Unit #510 does not have a pool.
Does 510 S 47th St, Unit #510 have accessible units?
No, 510 S 47th St, Unit #510 does not have accessible units.
Does 510 S 47th St, Unit #510 have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 S 47th St, Unit #510 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 510 S 47th St, Unit #510?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Griffis Lake Washington
1205 N 10th Pl
Renton, WA 98057
Heritage Hills Apartments
1300 S Puget Dr
Renton, WA 98055
Valley Springs Apartments
15300 SE 155th Pl
Renton, WA 98058
Pebble Cove
17600 134th Ave SE
Renton, WA 98058
The Becket
17333 121st Lane Southeast
Renton, WA 98058
2000 Lake Washington Apartments
1300 N 20th St
Renton, WA 98056
Avaya at Town Center
10436 SE Carr Rd
Renton, WA 98055
Altitude Apartments
1620 Benson Road South
Renton, WA 98055

Similar Pages

Renton 1 BedroomsRenton 2 Bedrooms
Renton Apartments with ParkingRenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Renton Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CascadeKennydale
Earlington Hill
Downtown Renton

Apartments Near Colleges

Renton Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity