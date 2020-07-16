Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

510 S 47th St, Unit #510 Available 09/01/20 • Open to Applications • - Absolutely stunning 3 bd, large loft, 2.5 ba, 2 car garage w/ approx. 1,618 SQ FT located in Renton’s highly desirable Talbot Park Community! This house offers an updated kitchen w/ bar-stool seating, an open great room w/ fireplace, cathedral ceiling with wall of windows. Large master bedroom and suite w/ walk-in closet. Designer lighting, epoxy floor garage, high efficiency gas furnace w/ Air Conditioning. Washer and Dryer is included. Family friendly neighborhood near Valley Medical Center! Easy freeway access to I-405. Move in ready in September 2020.



Rent: $2,695.00

Security Deposit: $2,000.00



Website: www.nrbproperties.net

Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/



Pets are accepted on a case-by-case basis. Please email the breed, age, and weight of each pet for approval. If approved, you will be required to pay a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/per month).



