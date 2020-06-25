All apartments in Renton
Find more places like 4912 Talbot Pl S Unit G.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Renton, WA
/
4912 Talbot Pl S Unit G
Last updated April 15 2019 at 7:34 AM

4912 Talbot Pl S Unit G

4912 Talbot Pl S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Renton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4912 Talbot Pl S, Renton, WA 98055

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
playground
garage
Gorgeous territorial views and sunsets from this condo in the Ashburn gated community off Talbot Rd. in Renton. Easy access to Valley Medical Center, Hwy. 167, I-405, Benson Highway, IKEA, shops and restaurants. Very central location.

The spacious living room offers a beautiful, gas log fireplace complete with abundant cabinetry, stone and glass mosaic accents, gas range, corner sink, and breakfast bar. S/s appliances include: range, fridge, dishwasher, microwave. A separate dining room and atrium lead to a large deck for relaxation and fresh air.

The master's suite features a private 3/4 bath w/ skylight and a huge walk-in closet. Other rooms include a large laundry room and a pantry.

Energy efficient hydronic heat.

Community amenities include: fitness room, sport court, clubhouse, park area, and more. HOA rules apply.

Terms: 10-month lease. $1,700 security deposit; $300 admin fee; $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. All utilities by tenant. No smoking inside. No pets. Renter's insurance required. $500 with a signed holdign deposit agreement reserves this wonderful home exclusively for you, and is credited towards your security deposit at move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4912 Talbot Pl S Unit G have any available units?
4912 Talbot Pl S Unit G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4912 Talbot Pl S Unit G have?
Some of 4912 Talbot Pl S Unit G's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4912 Talbot Pl S Unit G currently offering any rent specials?
4912 Talbot Pl S Unit G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4912 Talbot Pl S Unit G pet-friendly?
No, 4912 Talbot Pl S Unit G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 4912 Talbot Pl S Unit G offer parking?
Yes, 4912 Talbot Pl S Unit G offers parking.
Does 4912 Talbot Pl S Unit G have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4912 Talbot Pl S Unit G offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4912 Talbot Pl S Unit G have a pool?
No, 4912 Talbot Pl S Unit G does not have a pool.
Does 4912 Talbot Pl S Unit G have accessible units?
No, 4912 Talbot Pl S Unit G does not have accessible units.
Does 4912 Talbot Pl S Unit G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4912 Talbot Pl S Unit G has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Cities for Pets 2019
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montclair Heights
2223 Benson Rd S
Renton, WA 98055
Constellation Apartments
1455 S Puget Dr
Renton, WA 98055
The Berkshire
1300 Eagle Ridge Dr S
Renton, WA 98055
Pebble Cove
17600 134th Ave SE
Renton, WA 98058
Harrington Square
950 Harrington Ave NE
Renton, WA 98056
Woodcliffe Apartment Homes
1205 Grant Ave S
Renton, WA 98057
The Becket
17333 121st Lane Southeast
Renton, WA 98058
Avaya Trails
10930 Southeast 172nd Street
Renton, WA 98055

Similar Pages

Renton 1 BedroomsRenton 2 Bedrooms
Renton Apartments with BalconyRenton Apartments with Parking
Renton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CascadeSunset
Downtown Renton

Apartments Near Colleges

Renton Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College