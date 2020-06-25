4912 Talbot Pl S Unit G

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry playground garage

Gorgeous territorial views and sunsets from this condo in the Ashburn gated community off Talbot Rd. in Renton. Easy access to Valley Medical Center, Hwy. 167, I-405, Benson Highway, IKEA, shops and restaurants. Very central location.



The spacious living room offers a beautiful, gas log fireplace complete with abundant cabinetry, stone and glass mosaic accents, gas range, corner sink, and breakfast bar. S/s appliances include: range, fridge, dishwasher, microwave. A separate dining room and atrium lead to a large deck for relaxation and fresh air.



The master's suite features a private 3/4 bath w/ skylight and a huge walk-in closet. Other rooms include a large laundry room and a pantry.



Energy efficient hydronic heat.



Community amenities include: fitness room, sport court, clubhouse, park area, and more. HOA rules apply.



Terms: 10-month lease. $1,700 security deposit; $300 admin fee; $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. All utilities by tenant. No smoking inside. No pets. Renter's insurance required. $500 with a signed holdign deposit agreement reserves this wonderful home exclusively for you, and is credited towards your security deposit at move in.