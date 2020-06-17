4911 Talbot Pl. South Unit#B

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage gym clubhouse

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking garage dogs allowed

2 beds 2.5 baths in Ashburn townhome Renton - Gated community Ashburn townhome with 1,350 sq ft



2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom

Attached 1 car garage

Wood floors on main floor - living room, dining room, kitchen w/bar & 1/2 bath

2 bedrooms on upper floor plus 2 bathrooms



Clubhouse with gym and sport court



Minutes to 99 Ranch mall and supermarket. Near Southcenter, airport and freeway



Tenant pays electricity and gas

W/S/G are included



Move in fund:

1st ($2,295.00) + last month rent ($2,295.00) + $2000 security deposit and $100 admin fee + $45 application per tenant. There is an option of spread out last month and security in 5 months with good credit.



For more information please email: shsu@wpirealestate.com or call: 206-922 8833.



Offered by WPI Real Estate



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5496695)