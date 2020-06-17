All apartments in Renton
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

4911 Talbot Pl. South Unit#B

4911 Talbot Place South · No Longer Available
Location

4911 Talbot Place South, Renton, WA 98055

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
dogs allowed
2 beds 2.5 baths in Ashburn townhome Renton - Gated community Ashburn townhome with 1,350 sq ft

2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom
Attached 1 car garage
Wood floors on main floor - living room, dining room, kitchen w/bar & 1/2 bath
2 bedrooms on upper floor plus 2 bathrooms

Clubhouse with gym and sport court

Minutes to 99 Ranch mall and supermarket. Near Southcenter, airport and freeway

Tenant pays electricity and gas
W/S/G are included

Move in fund:
1st ($2,295.00) + last month rent ($2,295.00) + $2000 security deposit and $100 admin fee + $45 application per tenant. There is an option of spread out last month and security in 5 months with good credit.

For more information please email: shsu@wpirealestate.com or call: 206-922 8833.

Offered by WPI Real Estate

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5496695)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4911 Talbot Pl. South Unit#B have any available units?
4911 Talbot Pl. South Unit#B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4911 Talbot Pl. South Unit#B have?
Some of 4911 Talbot Pl. South Unit#B's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4911 Talbot Pl. South Unit#B currently offering any rent specials?
4911 Talbot Pl. South Unit#B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4911 Talbot Pl. South Unit#B pet-friendly?
Yes, 4911 Talbot Pl. South Unit#B is pet friendly.
Does 4911 Talbot Pl. South Unit#B offer parking?
Yes, 4911 Talbot Pl. South Unit#B offers parking.
Does 4911 Talbot Pl. South Unit#B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4911 Talbot Pl. South Unit#B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4911 Talbot Pl. South Unit#B have a pool?
No, 4911 Talbot Pl. South Unit#B does not have a pool.
Does 4911 Talbot Pl. South Unit#B have accessible units?
No, 4911 Talbot Pl. South Unit#B does not have accessible units.
Does 4911 Talbot Pl. South Unit#B have units with dishwashers?
No, 4911 Talbot Pl. South Unit#B does not have units with dishwashers.

