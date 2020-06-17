4911 Talbot Pl. South Unit#B

Amenities
2 beds 2.5 baths in Ashburn townhome Renton - Gated community Ashburn townhome with 1,350 sq ft
2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom
Attached 1 car garage
Wood floors on main floor - living room, dining room, kitchen w/bar & 1/2 bath
2 bedrooms on upper floor plus 2 bathrooms
Clubhouse with gym and sport court
Minutes to 99 Ranch mall and supermarket. Near Southcenter, airport and freeway
Tenant pays electricity and gas
W/S/G are included
Move in fund:
1st ($2,295.00) + last month rent ($2,295.00) + $2000 security deposit and $100 admin fee + $45 application per tenant. There is an option of spread out last month and security in 5 months with good credit.
For more information please email: shsu@wpirealestate.com or call: 206-922 8833.
Offered by WPI Real Estate
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5496695)