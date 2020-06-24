4046 NE 4th Pl

Amenities

Cheerful End Unit TownHouse in Renton Highlands (CobbleStone Estates) - Application Pending:



Hassle free living experience in a Great location! This TownHouse features amazing custom upgrades to include attractive bay windows, custom tile in kitchen & bath, hardwood floors, double paned windows, fireplace, deck off of kitchen slider great for BBQs, walk in closet & plenty of light!



Spacious & well lit master bedroom features french doors, an added nook & windows. Laundry room with door on top level between bedrooms for your convenience. Wired for Comcast/Xfinity. Attached 2 car garage with extra bonus storage space! Eye appeasing professional landscaping included.



Located within walking distance to several local amenities: Post Office, Grocery Stores, Restaurants, & Gym. Easy access to freeways 405, I-90, 167 & Coal Creek Parkway.



Sorry, no pets accepted.



