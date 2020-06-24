All apartments in Renton
Find more places like 4046 NE 4th Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Renton, WA
/
4046 NE 4th Pl
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

4046 NE 4th Pl

4046 Northeast 4th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Renton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4046 Northeast 4th Place, Renton, WA 98056
President Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
garage
Cheerful End Unit TownHouse in Renton Highlands (CobbleStone Estates) - Application Pending:

Hassle free living experience in a Great location! This TownHouse features amazing custom upgrades to include attractive bay windows, custom tile in kitchen & bath, hardwood floors, double paned windows, fireplace, deck off of kitchen slider great for BBQs, walk in closet & plenty of light!

Spacious & well lit master bedroom features french doors, an added nook & windows. Laundry room with door on top level between bedrooms for your convenience. Wired for Comcast/Xfinity. Attached 2 car garage with extra bonus storage space! Eye appeasing professional landscaping included.

Located within walking distance to several local amenities: Post Office, Grocery Stores, Restaurants, & Gym. Easy access to freeways 405, I-90, 167 & Coal Creek Parkway.

Sorry, no pets accepted.

Property Manager: Armando Hernandez
Property Status: Pending

#208

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2276855)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4046 NE 4th Pl have any available units?
4046 NE 4th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4046 NE 4th Pl have?
Some of 4046 NE 4th Pl's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4046 NE 4th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4046 NE 4th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4046 NE 4th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 4046 NE 4th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 4046 NE 4th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 4046 NE 4th Pl offers parking.
Does 4046 NE 4th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4046 NE 4th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4046 NE 4th Pl have a pool?
No, 4046 NE 4th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 4046 NE 4th Pl have accessible units?
No, 4046 NE 4th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4046 NE 4th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 4046 NE 4th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renton Sage
4455 Northeast 12th Street
Renton, WA 98059
Pebble Cove
17600 134th Ave SE
Renton, WA 98058
Woodcliffe Apartment Homes
1205 Grant Ave S
Renton, WA 98057
The Becket
17333 121st Lane Southeast
Renton, WA 98058
2000 Lake Washington Apartments
1300 N 20th St
Renton, WA 98056
Avaya at Town Center
10436 SE Carr Rd
Renton, WA 98055
The Aviator apartments
10408 SE 174th St
Renton, WA 98055
Bella Vista
2100 Lake Washington Blvd N
Renton, WA 98056

Similar Pages

Renton 1 BedroomsRenton 2 Bedrooms
Renton Apartments with BalconyRenton Apartments with Parking
Renton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CascadeSunset
Downtown Renton

Apartments Near Colleges

Renton Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College