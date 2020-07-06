All apartments in Renton
Last updated December 13 2019 at 6:24 AM

3708 Lincoln Court NE

3708 Lincoln Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3708 Lincoln Court Northeast, Renton, WA 98056

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
guest suite
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest suite
hot tub
pet friendly
A must see gorgeous 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom plus bonus room home with 2 master suites. Exquisitely remodeled and updated. The smart floorplan flows from main living spaces out onto the deck and backyard. Upper-level includes 4BR and bonus. Lower-level includes 5th BR/master/guest suite. Stunning remodeled master spa bathroom, kitchen with stainless appliances and painted cabinets, and much more. Home backs to native growth, convenient to parks, schools (Hazelwood, Risdon, Hazen), highways, and Bellevue. Do NOT miss out. Pets on a case-by-case basis.

Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program Included: In addition to rent, there will be $10/month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3708 Lincoln Court NE have any available units?
3708 Lincoln Court NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3708 Lincoln Court NE have?
Some of 3708 Lincoln Court NE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3708 Lincoln Court NE currently offering any rent specials?
3708 Lincoln Court NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3708 Lincoln Court NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3708 Lincoln Court NE is pet friendly.
Does 3708 Lincoln Court NE offer parking?
No, 3708 Lincoln Court NE does not offer parking.
Does 3708 Lincoln Court NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3708 Lincoln Court NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3708 Lincoln Court NE have a pool?
No, 3708 Lincoln Court NE does not have a pool.
Does 3708 Lincoln Court NE have accessible units?
No, 3708 Lincoln Court NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3708 Lincoln Court NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3708 Lincoln Court NE does not have units with dishwashers.

