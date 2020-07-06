3708 Lincoln Court NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed guest suite hot tub pet friendly

A must see gorgeous 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom plus bonus room home with 2 master suites. Exquisitely remodeled and updated. The smart floorplan flows from main living spaces out onto the deck and backyard. Upper-level includes 4BR and bonus. Lower-level includes 5th BR/master/guest suite. Stunning remodeled master spa bathroom, kitchen with stainless appliances and painted cabinets, and much more. Home backs to native growth, convenient to parks, schools (Hazelwood, Risdon, Hazen), highways, and Bellevue. Do NOT miss out. Pets on a case-by-case basis.



Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program Included: In addition to rent, there will be $10/month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.