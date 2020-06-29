3613 SE 6th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

2 Bedroom Maplewood Cottage - About the home:

2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

790 square feet

Newer flooring

Washer and dryer

A/C

Large deck and partially fenced backyard

1 car garage



About the neighborhood:

Close to HWY 169 and I405

Transit



About Schools:

Renton School District

Tiffany Park Elementary

Mcknight Middle

Lindbergh Senior High



Terms:

$1850.00/month

$1350.00 Refundable Security Deposit.

$ 300.00 Non-refundable Cleaning Fee

12 month lease

$38.00/Person Screening fee

Landscaping included

No smoking

Small dogs up 35Lbs OK (up to 2)



Call agent: Stephanie Lawson 206-579-5206



Meridian Valley Property Management

17121 SE 270th Place

Suite 203

Covington, WA 98042

253-630-0123

www.rentalrain.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5533007)