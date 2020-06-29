3613 SE 6th St

Amenities
2 Bedroom Maplewood Cottage - About the home:
2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
790 square feet
Newer flooring
Washer and dryer
A/C
Large deck and partially fenced backyard
1 car garage
About the neighborhood:
Close to HWY 169 and I405
Transit
About Schools:
Renton School District
Tiffany Park Elementary
Mcknight Middle
Lindbergh Senior High
Terms:
$1850.00/month
$1350.00 Refundable Security Deposit.
$ 300.00 Non-refundable Cleaning Fee
12 month lease
$38.00/Person Screening fee
Landscaping included
No smoking
Small dogs up 35Lbs OK (up to 2)
Call agent: Stephanie Lawson 206-579-5206
Meridian Valley Property Management
17121 SE 270th Place
Suite 203
Covington, WA 98042
253-630-0123
www.rentalrain.com
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5533007)