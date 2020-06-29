All apartments in Renton
Home
/
Renton, WA
/
3613 SE 6th St
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:23 PM

3613 SE 6th St

3613 Southeast 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3613 Southeast 6th Street, Renton, WA 98058
Maplewood Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 Bedroom Maplewood Cottage - About the home:
2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
790 square feet
Newer flooring
Washer and dryer
A/C
Large deck and partially fenced backyard
1 car garage

About the neighborhood:
Close to HWY 169 and I405
Transit

About Schools:
Renton School District
Tiffany Park Elementary
Mcknight Middle
Lindbergh Senior High

Terms:
$1850.00/month
$1350.00 Refundable Security Deposit.
$ 300.00 Non-refundable Cleaning Fee
12 month lease
$38.00/Person Screening fee
Landscaping included
No smoking
Small dogs up 35Lbs OK (up to 2)

Call agent: Stephanie Lawson 206-579-5206

Meridian Valley Property Management
17121 SE 270th Place
Suite 203
Covington, WA 98042
253-630-0123
www.rentalrain.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5533007)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3613 SE 6th St have any available units?
3613 SE 6th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3613 SE 6th St have?
Some of 3613 SE 6th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3613 SE 6th St currently offering any rent specials?
3613 SE 6th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3613 SE 6th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3613 SE 6th St is pet friendly.
Does 3613 SE 6th St offer parking?
Yes, 3613 SE 6th St offers parking.
Does 3613 SE 6th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3613 SE 6th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3613 SE 6th St have a pool?
No, 3613 SE 6th St does not have a pool.
Does 3613 SE 6th St have accessible units?
No, 3613 SE 6th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3613 SE 6th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3613 SE 6th St does not have units with dishwashers.
