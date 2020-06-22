Amenities

330 Chelan Ave NE Available 07/01/20 Cozy great 3 Beds/ 2.5 Baths Townhome in quiet but convenient Renton Highland neighborhood - Approx. 1800 sqft Townhome with 3 beds/2.5 baths in quiet but convenient Renton Highland neighborhood



1 master bed (~12'x14') with walking closet (~7'x8') and full bath

2 more bedrooms (~12'x13' & ~9'x10') each comes with a 0.75 bath

Large living+dining (~17'x23') space



Excellent amenities

- Granite counters

- Stainless steel appliances

- Pantry storage room

- Hardwood floor/carpet

- Upgraded fixtures

- washer and dryer

- parking garage (~15'x17')

- Patio (~6'x15')

- storage space under the stairs



Excellent location:

- Nearby schools include Maplewood Heights Elementary School, Honey Dew Elementary School and Rainier Christian Schools-Highlands Elementary.

- Walking distance to restaurants, pharmacies, and grocery stores.

- 10+ min to the landing shopping center, Westfield Southcenter mall and Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park

- 10-20 min to most of Cougar Mountain trailheads and some Tiger Mountain trailheads



This is a definite MUST SEE!!



Rent at $2,595.00

1st + Last + Deposit to get you in with good credit.



Offered by WPI Real Estate Services.



Please call/text Steven: (206)-922-8833 or email: shsu@wpirealestate.com for more information.



No Pets Allowed



