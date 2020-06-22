All apartments in Renton
330 Chelan Ave NE
330 Chelan Ave NE

330 Chelan Avenue Northeast · (206) 522-8172 ext. 108
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

330 Chelan Avenue Northeast, Renton, WA 98059

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 330 Chelan Ave NE · Avail. Jul 1

$2,595

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
330 Chelan Ave NE Available 07/01/20 Cozy great 3 Beds/ 2.5 Baths Townhome in quiet but convenient Renton Highland neighborhood - Approx. 1800 sqft Townhome with 3 beds/2.5 baths in quiet but convenient Renton Highland neighborhood

1 master bed (~12'x14') with walking closet (~7'x8') and full bath
2 more bedrooms (~12'x13' & ~9'x10') each comes with a 0.75 bath
Large living+dining (~17'x23') space

Excellent amenities
- Granite counters
- Stainless steel appliances
- Pantry storage room
- Hardwood floor/carpet
- Upgraded fixtures
- washer and dryer
- parking garage (~15'x17')
- Patio (~6'x15')
- storage space under the stairs

Excellent location:
- Nearby schools include Maplewood Heights Elementary School, Honey Dew Elementary School and Rainier Christian Schools-Highlands Elementary.
- Walking distance to restaurants, pharmacies, and grocery stores.
- 10+ min to the landing shopping center, Westfield Southcenter mall and Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park
- 10-20 min to most of Cougar Mountain trailheads and some Tiger Mountain trailheads

This is a definite MUST SEE!!

Rent at $2,595.00
1st + Last + Deposit to get you in with good credit.

Offered by WPI Real Estate Services.

Please call/text Steven: (206)-922-8833 or email: shsu@wpirealestate.com for more information.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4738283)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 Chelan Ave NE have any available units?
330 Chelan Ave NE has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 330 Chelan Ave NE have?
Some of 330 Chelan Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 Chelan Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
330 Chelan Ave NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Chelan Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 330 Chelan Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 330 Chelan Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 330 Chelan Ave NE does offer parking.
Does 330 Chelan Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 330 Chelan Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Chelan Ave NE have a pool?
No, 330 Chelan Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 330 Chelan Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 330 Chelan Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 330 Chelan Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 Chelan Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
