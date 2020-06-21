329 Vashon Ct. NE

Amenities
Welcome to your new home in the heart of Renton Highlands! Main level living area has a completely open design including living room w/fireplace, dining room and large kitchen with island. High end contemporary finishes throughout, including flat panel cabinetry, stainless appliances, gas range, & gorgeous hardwood flooring! Dual master suites, one with full bath, one with .75 bath and dual sink vanity. Plenty of closet space in both! 2 car tandem attached garage. Washer and dryer included. Perfect location, minutes from shopping and dining, easy access to 405! Sorry, no pets.
COMMUNITY NAME: The Parc at Whitman
YEAR BUILT: 2016
SCHOOLS
Elementary: Maplewood | Middle/Jr High: McKnight | High: Hazen
APPLIANCES
Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Microwave | Washer | Dryer
PARKING
2 car tandem attached garage
HEATING
Electric
NO UTILITIES INCLUDED
LEASE DETAILS
12 Month or greater with approval
STANDARD DEPOSIT
Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $2250 plus a non-refundable fee of $250. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results.
PET POLICY – No PETS
