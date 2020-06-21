All apartments in Renton
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

329 Vashon Ct. NE

329 Vashon Place Northeast · (425) 458-4263
Location

329 Vashon Place Northeast, Renton, WA 98059

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 329 Vashon Ct. NE · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1384 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous Renton Town Home-2BR/1.75BA with Dual Master Suites! Perfect Location! - To schedule a tour directly, please click the following link: [Insert Scheduling Link].Alternatively, please fill out a Contact Form and we will reach out with scheduling instructions.

Welcome to your new home in the heart of Renton Highlands! Main level living area has a completely open design including living room w/fireplace, dining room and large kitchen with island. High end contemporary finishes throughout, including flat panel cabinetry, stainless appliances, gas range, & gorgeous hardwood flooring! Dual master suites, one with full bath, one with .75 bath and dual sink vanity. Plenty of closet space in both! 2 car tandem attached garage. Washer and dryer included. Perfect location, minutes from shopping and dining, easy access to 405! Sorry, no pets.

COMMUNITY NAME: The Parc at Whitman
YEAR BUILT: 2016

SCHOOLS
Elementary: Maplewood | Middle/Jr High: McKnight | High: Hazen

APPLIANCES
Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Microwave | Washer | Dryer

PARKING
2 car tandem attached garage

HEATING
Electric

NO UTILITIES INCLUDED

LEASE DETAILS
12 Month or greater with approval

STANDARD DEPOSIT
Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $2250 plus a non-refundable fee of $250. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results.

PET POLICY – No PETS

EASY TO APPLY ONLINE!
$37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card!
https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5820969)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 329 Vashon Ct. NE have any available units?
329 Vashon Ct. NE has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 329 Vashon Ct. NE have?
Some of 329 Vashon Ct. NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 329 Vashon Ct. NE currently offering any rent specials?
329 Vashon Ct. NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 329 Vashon Ct. NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 329 Vashon Ct. NE is pet friendly.
Does 329 Vashon Ct. NE offer parking?
Yes, 329 Vashon Ct. NE does offer parking.
Does 329 Vashon Ct. NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 329 Vashon Ct. NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 329 Vashon Ct. NE have a pool?
No, 329 Vashon Ct. NE does not have a pool.
Does 329 Vashon Ct. NE have accessible units?
No, 329 Vashon Ct. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 329 Vashon Ct. NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 329 Vashon Ct. NE has units with dishwashers.
