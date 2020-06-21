329 Vashon Ct. NE

Amenities

Gorgeous Renton Town Home-2BR/1.75BA with Dual Master Suites! Perfect Location! - To schedule a tour directly, please click the following link: [Insert Scheduling Link].Alternatively, please fill out a Contact Form and we will reach out with scheduling instructions.



Welcome to your new home in the heart of Renton Highlands! Main level living area has a completely open design including living room w/fireplace, dining room and large kitchen with island. High end contemporary finishes throughout, including flat panel cabinetry, stainless appliances, gas range, & gorgeous hardwood flooring! Dual master suites, one with full bath, one with .75 bath and dual sink vanity. Plenty of closet space in both! 2 car tandem attached garage. Washer and dryer included. Perfect location, minutes from shopping and dining, easy access to 405! Sorry, no pets.



COMMUNITY NAME: The Parc at Whitman

YEAR BUILT: 2016



SCHOOLS

Elementary: Maplewood | Middle/Jr High: McKnight | High: Hazen



APPLIANCES

Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Microwave | Washer | Dryer



PARKING

2 car tandem attached garage



HEATING

Electric



NO UTILITIES INCLUDED



LEASE DETAILS

12 Month or greater with approval



STANDARD DEPOSIT

Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $2250 plus a non-refundable fee of $250. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results.



PET POLICY – No PETS



EASY TO APPLY ONLINE!

$37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card!

https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties



No Pets Allowed



