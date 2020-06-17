315 S 47th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Welcome to this Stunningly Updated Talbot Hill Property, Conveniently located property! Close to 167, 405, valley Medical and so much More! 3Bed + Bonus Room, 2.5Bath, & 2 cars gar. Main level offers Gourmet Kitchen w/Quartz countertops, SS Appliances featuring Gas Range. Dining and Family rooms complimented with gas fireplace and Deck off main level. Upper level features Master Suite w/5 piece bath and Walk-in closet +Two other bedrooms, Full Bath and Laundry room. 1st Floor w/Large Bonus room and Outdoor patio. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Non-Smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application (45.00 fee per adult) Credit Minimum (600+) Criminal & Civil background checks reviewed CBC. Excellent rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID, and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Call or Text Erin@ (253) 882-9032