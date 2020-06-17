All apartments in Renton
315 S 47th St
Last updated March 18 2019 at 3:57 PM

315 S 47th St

315 South 47th Street · No Longer Available
Location

315 South 47th Street, Renton, WA 98055

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Welcome to this Stunningly Updated Talbot Hill Property, Conveniently located property! Close to 167, 405, valley Medical and so much More! 3Bed + Bonus Room, 2.5Bath, & 2 cars gar. Main level offers Gourmet Kitchen w/Quartz countertops, SS Appliances featuring Gas Range. Dining and Family rooms complimented with gas fireplace and Deck off main level. Upper level features Master Suite w/5 piece bath and Walk-in closet +Two other bedrooms, Full Bath and Laundry room. 1st Floor w/Large Bonus room and Outdoor patio. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Non-Smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application (45.00 fee per adult) Credit Minimum (600+) Criminal & Civil background checks reviewed CBC. Excellent rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID, and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Call or Text Erin@ (253) 882-9032

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 S 47th St have any available units?
315 S 47th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 S 47th St have?
Some of 315 S 47th St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 S 47th St currently offering any rent specials?
315 S 47th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 S 47th St pet-friendly?
No, 315 S 47th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 315 S 47th St offer parking?
No, 315 S 47th St does not offer parking.
Does 315 S 47th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 S 47th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 S 47th St have a pool?
No, 315 S 47th St does not have a pool.
Does 315 S 47th St have accessible units?
No, 315 S 47th St does not have accessible units.
Does 315 S 47th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 S 47th St does not have units with dishwashers.
