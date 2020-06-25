3101 Ne 18th St Unit 2

Amenities

Amiable, 2 beds, 1-bath, 770-square-foot apartment in the friendly neighborhood of Sunset in Renton.



The delightful, unfurnished interior features laminated floor, vinyl floors in the kitchen and bathroom, windows with blinds, flushed and recessed ceiling lights, and a sliding wooden door walk-in closet.



The orderly kitchen has granite countertop, white shaker-style cabinets, a refrigerator, top-mount double basin sink surmounted by a mirror, and range.



The bathroom has a bathtub and shower combo with a curtain partition, granite countertop, and top-mount sink in a vanity cabinet. Other appliances included are the shared coin-operated washer and dryer and electric heating.



Available are 2 reserved off-street parking.



Pets no heavier than 25lbs are welcome. Pitbulls are not allowed. The pet deposit is $500/pet and $25 pet rent/pet.



Smoking is prohibited.



Tenants responsibilities are electricity.

Landlords responsibilities are water, sewage, and garbage.



Nearby Parks: May Creek Park, Kennydale Lions Park, Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park, and Windsor Hills Park.



Nearby Schools:

Sierra Heights Elementary School - 0.89 mile, 3/10

Mcknight Middle School - 0.29-mile. 5/10

Honey Dew Elementary School - 1.08 miles, 5/10

Kennydale Elementary School 1.09 miles, 6/10

Hazen Senior High School 1.28 miles, 5/10



Bus lines:

111 - 0.1 mile

105 - 0.1 mile



Rail Lines:

RelayRides: 2012 Mazda CX-9 - 1.2 miles

RelayRides: 2011 Chevrolet Equinox - 1.4 miles



(RLNE5182268)