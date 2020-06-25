All apartments in Renton
Home
/
Renton, WA
/
3101 Ne 18th St Unit 2
Last updated November 28 2019 at 12:58 PM

3101 Ne 18th St Unit 2

3101 Northeast 18th Street · No Longer Available
Renton
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Gym
Pet Friendly Places
Location

3101 Northeast 18th Street, Renton, WA 98056
Sunset

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amiable, 2 beds, 1-bath, 770-square-foot apartment in the friendly neighborhood of Sunset in Renton.

The delightful, unfurnished interior features laminated floor, vinyl floors in the kitchen and bathroom, windows with blinds, flushed and recessed ceiling lights, and a sliding wooden door walk-in closet.

The orderly kitchen has granite countertop, white shaker-style cabinets, a refrigerator, top-mount double basin sink surmounted by a mirror, and range.

The bathroom has a bathtub and shower combo with a curtain partition, granite countertop, and top-mount sink in a vanity cabinet. Other appliances included are the shared coin-operated washer and dryer and electric heating.

Available are 2 reserved off-street parking.

Pets no heavier than 25lbs are welcome. Pitbulls are not allowed. The pet deposit is $500/pet and $25 pet rent/pet.

Smoking is prohibited.

Tenants responsibilities are electricity.
Landlords responsibilities are water, sewage, and garbage.

Nearby Parks: May Creek Park, Kennydale Lions Park, Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park, and Windsor Hills Park.

Nearby Schools:
Sierra Heights Elementary School - 0.89 mile, 3/10
Mcknight Middle School - 0.29-mile. 5/10
Honey Dew Elementary School - 1.08 miles, 5/10
Kennydale Elementary School 1.09 miles, 6/10
Hazen Senior High School 1.28 miles, 5/10

0.89 mile, 3/10
Bus lines:
111 - 0.1 mile
105 - 0.1 mile

Rail Lines:
RelayRides: 2012 Mazda CX-9 - 1.2 miles
RelayRides: 2011 Chevrolet Equinox - 1.4 miles

(RLNE5182268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3101 Ne 18th St Unit 2 have any available units?
3101 Ne 18th St Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3101 Ne 18th St Unit 2 have?
Some of 3101 Ne 18th St Unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3101 Ne 18th St Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3101 Ne 18th St Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3101 Ne 18th St Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3101 Ne 18th St Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 3101 Ne 18th St Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 3101 Ne 18th St Unit 2 offers parking.
Does 3101 Ne 18th St Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3101 Ne 18th St Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3101 Ne 18th St Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 3101 Ne 18th St Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3101 Ne 18th St Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 3101 Ne 18th St Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3101 Ne 18th St Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3101 Ne 18th St Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

