3007 Cedar Ave S
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:54 AM

3007 Cedar Ave S

3007 104th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3007 104th Avenue Southeast, Renton, WA 98055
Victoria Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly Renovated 5 beds including MIL, A/C and easy access to Seattle - This beautiful home is located in the Renton Victoria Hill area centrally located with easy access to I-405, Hwy 167, and Hwy 18. Recently remodeled throughout with centralized air conditioning and fully fenced yard. This is a 5 beds, 3.5 baths home approximately 3080 sf including the mother-in-law daylight basement. The 2-bedroom mother in law unit has a separate entry with separate vanity and kitchen.

Home features include all appliances including instance hot, quartz counter tops, new cabinetry, inlaid tile, new vanities, master suite with adjoining bathroom. Microwave not included. Fully fenced yard, 2 decks in the backyard for your outdoor entertainment.

Renton school district, tenant to verify.

Tenant pays for all utilities; no pet, no smoking, washer/dryer in unit. Credit and Background check required. First, last and security deposit to move in. Application fee is $43 per adult non-refundable.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5164722)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3007 Cedar Ave S have any available units?
3007 Cedar Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3007 Cedar Ave S have?
Some of 3007 Cedar Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3007 Cedar Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
3007 Cedar Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3007 Cedar Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 3007 Cedar Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 3007 Cedar Ave S offer parking?
No, 3007 Cedar Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 3007 Cedar Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3007 Cedar Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3007 Cedar Ave S have a pool?
No, 3007 Cedar Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 3007 Cedar Ave S have accessible units?
No, 3007 Cedar Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 3007 Cedar Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3007 Cedar Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
