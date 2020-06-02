3007 Cedar Ave S

Amenities

Newly Renovated 5 beds including MIL, A/C and easy access to Seattle - This beautiful home is located in the Renton Victoria Hill area centrally located with easy access to I-405, Hwy 167, and Hwy 18. Recently remodeled throughout with centralized air conditioning and fully fenced yard. This is a 5 beds, 3.5 baths home approximately 3080 sf including the mother-in-law daylight basement. The 2-bedroom mother in law unit has a separate entry with separate vanity and kitchen.



Home features include all appliances including instance hot, quartz counter tops, new cabinetry, inlaid tile, new vanities, master suite with adjoining bathroom. Microwave not included. Fully fenced yard, 2 decks in the backyard for your outdoor entertainment.



Renton school district, tenant to verify.



Tenant pays for all utilities; no pet, no smoking, washer/dryer in unit. Credit and Background check required. First, last and security deposit to move in. Application fee is $43 per adult non-refundable.



No Pets Allowed



