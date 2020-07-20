All apartments in Renton
2501 Kennewick Pl. NE
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

2501 Kennewick Pl. NE

2501 Kennewick Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2501 Kennewick Place Northeast, Renton, WA 98056
Kennydale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
2501 Kennewick Pl. NE Available 05/04/19 House in Renton - This beautifully updated two-story 3 bed, 2.5 bath home is located in the established neighborhood of Sunset Hills in Kennydale on a large, quiet cul-de-sac. Main floor den with built- ins can be a 4th bedroom. Expansive windows and skylights flood the home with natural light. This contemporary home has a spacious, open floor plan with many upgrades. Vaulted ceilings in entry way and living room. Wall of windows in the living room. Formal living and dining room has elegant wainscoting. Hardwood floors and designer colors throughout the house. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, pantry and center Island. Kitchen and eating nook are open to the family room. Dining room has French doors and the family room has a slider, both open out to a big custom deck perfect for entertaining. Private and fully fenced big backyard. Beautiful spindle staircase leads up to 3 large bedrooms. Retreat to the luxurious master suite with 5-piece master bath, soaking tub and walk-in closet. Spacious 3 car garage with a work bench. Other features include: sprinkler system, speaker system, front loading updated washer and dryer. Minutes to freeways, parks, Kennydale Elementary, Boeing and the Renton Landing, which features theaters, restaurants and shopping.
Terms: 1st month rent of $2,500 and security deposit of $2,500. 12-month lease, available now, No smoking please. Pets accepted on a case-by-case basis w/additional deposit. $42/adult non-refundable application fee.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 Kennewick Pl. NE have any available units?
2501 Kennewick Pl. NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2501 Kennewick Pl. NE have?
Some of 2501 Kennewick Pl. NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2501 Kennewick Pl. NE currently offering any rent specials?
2501 Kennewick Pl. NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 Kennewick Pl. NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2501 Kennewick Pl. NE is pet friendly.
Does 2501 Kennewick Pl. NE offer parking?
Yes, 2501 Kennewick Pl. NE offers parking.
Does 2501 Kennewick Pl. NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2501 Kennewick Pl. NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 Kennewick Pl. NE have a pool?
No, 2501 Kennewick Pl. NE does not have a pool.
Does 2501 Kennewick Pl. NE have accessible units?
No, 2501 Kennewick Pl. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 Kennewick Pl. NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2501 Kennewick Pl. NE does not have units with dishwashers.
