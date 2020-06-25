All apartments in Renton
238 Park Place N
238 Park Place N

238 Park Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

238 Park Avenue North, Renton, WA 98057
North Renton

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Please apply at www.christyricepm.com. One showing is possible only after submission and preliminary approval of an application.

Downtown Renton! 238 Park Place N Renton. 2 bed+bonus, 1 bath, 1000sqft. Available 5/6!

VIDEO TOUR! Charming abode in dream location, in the heart of DT Renton! Home features hardwoods throughout, large upstairs bonus room, Retro kitchen with lovely eating nook overlooking huge backyard. Basement laundry room offers abundant storage space. Brightly lit oversized detached garage 13X29ft, + uncovered parking. Spacious, fully fenced backyard is a gardeners delight! Perfect for any Summer party! Convenience to The Landing, Boeing, Cedar River Trail, I-405! Close to Metro Express bus stop to Bellevue/Seatac!

VIDEO & PHOTO GALLERY: christyricepm.com/listing/108058583

Terms: One showing is possible only after submission and preliminary approval of an application. 1st month’s rent, security deposit, 12 month min lease. Non-smoking. 1 small pet on a case by case basis. Renters insurance is required prior to move in. Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency. If you are a Licensed Agent, please consult the MLS for showing instructions and then contact the listing agent if you have further questions. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify. If this home is currently tenant occupied please allow 24 hours for an appointment to view. Due to the safety of our Brokers and the ability to fully see the property, we do not show after dark. Thank you for your understanding.

We now book our tour appointments online! Please see our available tour times and book your appointment online today or anytime 24/7: windermere-pm.com/Rentals

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 238 Park Place N have any available units?
238 Park Place N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
Is 238 Park Place N currently offering any rent specials?
238 Park Place N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 238 Park Place N pet-friendly?
No, 238 Park Place N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 238 Park Place N offer parking?
Yes, 238 Park Place N offers parking.
Does 238 Park Place N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 238 Park Place N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 238 Park Place N have a pool?
No, 238 Park Place N does not have a pool.
Does 238 Park Place N have accessible units?
No, 238 Park Place N does not have accessible units.
Does 238 Park Place N have units with dishwashers?
No, 238 Park Place N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 238 Park Place N have units with air conditioning?
No, 238 Park Place N does not have units with air conditioning.

