Downtown Renton! 238 Park Place N Renton. 2 bed+bonus, 1 bath, 1000sqft. Available 5/6!



VIDEO TOUR! Charming abode in dream location, in the heart of DT Renton! Home features hardwoods throughout, large upstairs bonus room, Retro kitchen with lovely eating nook overlooking huge backyard. Basement laundry room offers abundant storage space. Brightly lit oversized detached garage 13X29ft, + uncovered parking. Spacious, fully fenced backyard is a gardeners delight! Perfect for any Summer party! Convenience to The Landing, Boeing, Cedar River Trail, I-405! Close to Metro Express bus stop to Bellevue/Seatac!



