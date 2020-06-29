2212 Kennewick Place NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great Home For Rent - Great open floorplan home nestled in a low traffic cul de sac in desirable Kennydale location. This wonderful W facing light filled home is perfect for entertaining and/or raising your kids. Hardwood floor through entry, living, dining, kitchen and hallway. Island kitchen has granite slab countertops and maple cabinets. Master bedroom has walk-in closet & private bath with dual vanities. Two more bedrooms with full bath nearby. Relax on the large multi tiered decks overlooking a greenbelt. Storage is no problem with numerous closets, tons of racks in the garage, and a mini crawlspace. Other features include tall vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace and Central AC. Great location minutes to 405, Bellevue & Renton with all the cities have to offer. Must See!



Background check and security deposit required. Pet is allowed. Non-smoking.



(RLNE5466200)