Renton, WA
16214 SE 139th Court
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

16214 SE 139th Court

16214 Southeast 139th Court · No Longer Available
Location

16214 Southeast 139th Court, Renton, WA 98059

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
media room
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
Beautiful DR Horton 4 bedroom plus bonus room. Excellent location...Issaquah School District Available furnished by request.. - Builder DR Horton @ Cavalla introduces the Alpine. Dramatic 2-story entry foyer opens to the great room featuring elegant gas fireplace. The gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar certainly will not disappoint! Kitchen features slab granite, GE Profile stainless steel appliances with gas cooking. Upstairs has a large Master with a 5 piece En Suite bath and large walk-in closet! Large bonus room is ideal for home theater. Plenty of premium hardwoods, open rail staircase, White Millwork & more. Located in the renowned Issaquah School District!

This location is easy access to I-90 Issaquah,169 Maple Valley Highway and 405. I very easy commute to Bellevue Amazon via the Issaquah/Renton 900 road.

Enjoy the close proximity to shopping at The Landing, Lake Washington Coulon Beach Park and Newcastle Golf Club.
Renton Boeing just minutes west of this ideal location.

Owner is requesting no pets please.

This home is available furnished with an additional rental charge.

Please call Debbie to view at 206-999-0336

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5185508)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16214 SE 139th Court have any available units?
16214 SE 139th Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 16214 SE 139th Court have?
Some of 16214 SE 139th Court's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16214 SE 139th Court currently offering any rent specials?
16214 SE 139th Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16214 SE 139th Court pet-friendly?
No, 16214 SE 139th Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 16214 SE 139th Court offer parking?
No, 16214 SE 139th Court does not offer parking.
Does 16214 SE 139th Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16214 SE 139th Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16214 SE 139th Court have a pool?
No, 16214 SE 139th Court does not have a pool.
Does 16214 SE 139th Court have accessible units?
No, 16214 SE 139th Court does not have accessible units.
Does 16214 SE 139th Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 16214 SE 139th Court does not have units with dishwashers.

