16214 SE 139th Court

Beautiful DR Horton 4 bedroom plus bonus room. Excellent location...Issaquah School District Available furnished by request.. - Builder DR Horton @ Cavalla introduces the Alpine. Dramatic 2-story entry foyer opens to the great room featuring elegant gas fireplace. The gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar certainly will not disappoint! Kitchen features slab granite, GE Profile stainless steel appliances with gas cooking. Upstairs has a large Master with a 5 piece En Suite bath and large walk-in closet! Large bonus room is ideal for home theater. Plenty of premium hardwoods, open rail staircase, White Millwork & more. Located in the renowned Issaquah School District!



This location is easy access to I-90 Issaquah,169 Maple Valley Highway and 405. I very easy commute to Bellevue Amazon via the Issaquah/Renton 900 road.



Enjoy the close proximity to shopping at The Landing, Lake Washington Coulon Beach Park and Newcastle Golf Club.

Renton Boeing just minutes west of this ideal location.



Owner is requesting no pets please.



This home is available furnished with an additional rental charge.



Please call Debbie to view at 206-999-0336



(RLNE5185508)