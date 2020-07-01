1518 Dayton Ct NE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

This home has spacious 4 bedroom & 3 bath house for rent in the quiet and friendly upper Kennydale neighborhood. Split level home with open floorplan . Beautiful light & bright great-room. New kitchen cabinets, countertop, stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms, new floor, new windows, fresh paint throughout & flex room perfect for all your exercise equipment. Private fully fenced backyard. Awesome I-405 location within walking distance to bus line and school. Minutes to The Landing, close to all amenities.

Terms and Conditions: 12 month minimum lease - 1st month+last month+Security deposit ($2800) and rental insurance required due at lease signing No smoking or drug use No collections from housing providers or utilities No criminal or eviction history Tenant screening is required (credit report, employment and income verification, rental history verification, criminal background check) . 3 x monthly rent of income. Tenants responsible for all utilities.

No pets, No sublease.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/238398

