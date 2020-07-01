All apartments in Renton
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

1518 Dayton Ct NE

1518 Dayton Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1518 Dayton Court Northeast, Renton, WA 98056
Sunset

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
Beautiful remodel 4 bedroom 3 bathroom - Property Id: 238398

This home has spacious 4 bedroom & 3 bath house for rent in the quiet and friendly upper Kennydale neighborhood. Split level home with open floorplan . Beautiful light & bright great-room. New kitchen cabinets, countertop, stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms, new floor, new windows, fresh paint throughout & flex room perfect for all your exercise equipment. Private fully fenced backyard. Awesome I-405 location within walking distance to bus line and school. Minutes to The Landing, close to all amenities.
Terms and Conditions: 12 month minimum lease - 1st month+last month+Security deposit ($2800) and rental insurance required due at lease signing No smoking or drug use No collections from housing providers or utilities No criminal or eviction history Tenant screening is required (credit report, employment and income verification, rental history verification, criminal background check) . 3 x monthly rent of income. Tenants responsible for all utilities.
No pets, No sublease.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/238398
Property Id 238398

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5619322)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1518 Dayton Ct NE have any available units?
1518 Dayton Ct NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1518 Dayton Ct NE have?
Some of 1518 Dayton Ct NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1518 Dayton Ct NE currently offering any rent specials?
1518 Dayton Ct NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1518 Dayton Ct NE pet-friendly?
No, 1518 Dayton Ct NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 1518 Dayton Ct NE offer parking?
No, 1518 Dayton Ct NE does not offer parking.
Does 1518 Dayton Ct NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1518 Dayton Ct NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1518 Dayton Ct NE have a pool?
No, 1518 Dayton Ct NE does not have a pool.
Does 1518 Dayton Ct NE have accessible units?
No, 1518 Dayton Ct NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1518 Dayton Ct NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1518 Dayton Ct NE has units with dishwashers.

