12650 SE 169th Pl.

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

PENDING APPLICATION - Well maintained 2 bedroom, 1 bath rambler on Renton's East Hill - Welcome home to this light and bright rambler in Renton's Cascade Vista neighborhood. Enjoy new paint and carpet through out. Walk into a large living/dining room space with wood burning fireplace. Efficient kitchen with eating nook. Over sized family room with wood burning stove and sliding glass door leading to a private, fully fenced backyard. Two bedrooms and hall bath. Entertainers yard, with both sun and shade, two decks to enjoy the garden oasis. One storage shed in side yard for tenant use. Over sized one car garage with work bench. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants and 405 & 167.



Sorry no smoking or cats. Owners will consider a dog on a case by case basis with extra deposit.



WPM South does not accept portable screening reports. Application fee is $40 per adult and applications can be accessed at www.wpmsouth.com. Please call Kymberlee Bruton 206-498-9980 or email kbruton@wpmsouth.comfor more information or to schedule a showing. Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5772077)