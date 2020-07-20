120 Hardie Ave SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Spacious home with Mother-In-Law Apartment... Twice as Nice! - This large house is in an ideal, central location and has bee recently remodeled with upgrades. The upper unit features an open floor plan with double-pane storm windows, natural sunlight and a large great room with natural gas fireplace. The kitchen includes an eating area and has access to a huge balcony. Master bedroom features a bay window, walk-in closet and fully equipped bathroom. Downstairs is the mother-in-law/ nanny apartment with separate entry, 2 bedrooms, a full bath and it's own kitchen with eating area and living space. Pergo floors and double-pane windows throughout.Plentiful storage. Close to shopping and dining (The Landing), schools and easy freeway access. This is a rare opportunity, don't miss out!



Small dogs allowed on case by case with owner approval.



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim

Property Status: Available



#2020



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4715792)