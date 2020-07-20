All apartments in Renton
120 Hardie Ave SW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

120 Hardie Ave SW

120 Hardie Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

120 Hardie Avenue Southwest, Renton, WA 98057
Earlington Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Spacious home with Mother-In-Law Apartment... Twice as Nice! - This large house is in an ideal, central location and has bee recently remodeled with upgrades. The upper unit features an open floor plan with double-pane storm windows, natural sunlight and a large great room with natural gas fireplace. The kitchen includes an eating area and has access to a huge balcony. Master bedroom features a bay window, walk-in closet and fully equipped bathroom. Downstairs is the mother-in-law/ nanny apartment with separate entry, 2 bedrooms, a full bath and it's own kitchen with eating area and living space. Pergo floors and double-pane windows throughout.Plentiful storage. Close to shopping and dining (The Landing), schools and easy freeway access. This is a rare opportunity, don't miss out!

Small dogs allowed on case by case with owner approval.

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available

#2020

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4715792)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Hardie Ave SW have any available units?
120 Hardie Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 Hardie Ave SW have?
Some of 120 Hardie Ave SW's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Hardie Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
120 Hardie Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Hardie Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 Hardie Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 120 Hardie Ave SW offer parking?
No, 120 Hardie Ave SW does not offer parking.
Does 120 Hardie Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Hardie Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Hardie Ave SW have a pool?
No, 120 Hardie Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 120 Hardie Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 120 Hardie Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Hardie Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Hardie Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
