1160 Monroe Avenue NE #A6

464- Beautiful Kensington Condo in Renton! - Tucked away in the GATED Kensington Condominium community this well-kept 2 bedroom 2 bath unit is a commuter’s dream. Located in the desirable President Park neighborhood of Renton and within 16 miles of Google, Boeing, and Amazon Seattle headquarters you won’t find a better deal or a more convenient location. This condo is also within 8 miles of the Tukwila Link Light Rail; and within 2 miles of food, shopping and entertainment at The Landing. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to live in the heart of everything. The condo's proximity to almost everything isn’t the only thing it has to brag about. The numerous windows, vaulted ceilings, open sightlines, and walk in closets assure an open and airy spacious feel. The pristine all white kitchen has plenty of storage, prep space and a breakfast bar. For those blustery Washington evenings the living room boasts a wood burning fireplace with tile surround and a mantle perfect for holiday stockings. The large balcony faces west offering a view of the beautiful Seattle sunsets splashed across the skyline of the Olympic Mountains. Painted in soothing blues and greens the condo comes complete with newer washer and dryer in their own designated room. The only question left is….How soon can you move in?



Pets are negotiable.



Water/Sewer/Garbage included!



