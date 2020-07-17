All apartments in Renton
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1160 Monroe Avenue NE #A6

1160 Monroe Avenue Northeast · (253) 765-5720 ext. 01
Location

1160 Monroe Avenue Northeast, Renton, WA 98056
President Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1160 Monroe Avenue NE #A6 · Avail. now

$1,795

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 957 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
464- Beautiful Kensington Condo in Renton! - Tucked away in the GATED Kensington Condominium community this well-kept 2 bedroom 2 bath unit is a commuter’s dream. Located in the desirable President Park neighborhood of Renton and within 16 miles of Google, Boeing, and Amazon Seattle headquarters you won’t find a better deal or a more convenient location. This condo is also within 8 miles of the Tukwila Link Light Rail; and within 2 miles of food, shopping and entertainment at The Landing. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to live in the heart of everything. The condo's proximity to almost everything isn’t the only thing it has to brag about. The numerous windows, vaulted ceilings, open sightlines, and walk in closets assure an open and airy spacious feel. The pristine all white kitchen has plenty of storage, prep space and a breakfast bar. For those blustery Washington evenings the living room boasts a wood burning fireplace with tile surround and a mantle perfect for holiday stockings. The large balcony faces west offering a view of the beautiful Seattle sunsets splashed across the skyline of the Olympic Mountains. Painted in soothing blues and greens the condo comes complete with newer washer and dryer in their own designated room. The only question left is….How soon can you move in?

Pets are negotiable.

Water/Sewer/Garbage included!

Receptionist@zaran.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1160 Monroe Avenue NE #A6 have any available units?
1160 Monroe Avenue NE #A6 has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1160 Monroe Avenue NE #A6 have?
Some of 1160 Monroe Avenue NE #A6's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1160 Monroe Avenue NE #A6 currently offering any rent specials?
1160 Monroe Avenue NE #A6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1160 Monroe Avenue NE #A6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1160 Monroe Avenue NE #A6 is pet friendly.
Does 1160 Monroe Avenue NE #A6 offer parking?
Yes, 1160 Monroe Avenue NE #A6 offers parking.
Does 1160 Monroe Avenue NE #A6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1160 Monroe Avenue NE #A6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1160 Monroe Avenue NE #A6 have a pool?
No, 1160 Monroe Avenue NE #A6 does not have a pool.
Does 1160 Monroe Avenue NE #A6 have accessible units?
No, 1160 Monroe Avenue NE #A6 does not have accessible units.
Does 1160 Monroe Avenue NE #A6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1160 Monroe Avenue NE #A6 has units with dishwashers.
