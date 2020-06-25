All apartments in Renton
Find more places like 10921 SE 187th Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Renton, WA
/
10921 SE 187th Ln
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

10921 SE 187th Ln

10921 SE 187th Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Renton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

10921 SE 187th Ln, Renton, WA 98055

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing Townhouse in Gated Community - Property Id: 115116

Welcome to this wonderful townhome in Morgan Court, Renton.
- A quiet/peaceful community
- 9 foot ceilings in living room
- Beautiful Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors
- Kitchen with lots of cabinets/counters & breakfast nook
- Roomy one car garage
- Upstairs landing large enough for office or seating area
- Master suite with 5-piece master bathroom set (soaking tub)
- Large walk-in closet upstairs
- Washer/dryer included upstairs
- Private patio out back
- Landscaped backyard opening onto green space
- Close to highways and amenities
- Gated community
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/115116
Property Id 115116

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4847734)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10921 SE 187th Ln have any available units?
10921 SE 187th Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 10921 SE 187th Ln have?
Some of 10921 SE 187th Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10921 SE 187th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
10921 SE 187th Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10921 SE 187th Ln pet-friendly?
No, 10921 SE 187th Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 10921 SE 187th Ln offer parking?
Yes, 10921 SE 187th Ln offers parking.
Does 10921 SE 187th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10921 SE 187th Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10921 SE 187th Ln have a pool?
No, 10921 SE 187th Ln does not have a pool.
Does 10921 SE 187th Ln have accessible units?
No, 10921 SE 187th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 10921 SE 187th Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10921 SE 187th Ln has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Constellation Apartments
1455 S Puget Dr
Renton, WA 98055
Renton Sage
4455 Northeast 12th Street
Renton, WA 98059
Crown Pointe
3788 NE 4th St
Renton, WA 98056
2000 Lake Washington Apartments
1300 N 20th St
Renton, WA 98056
Avaya at Town Center
10436 SE Carr Rd
Renton, WA 98055
Alaire Apartment Homes
510 Stevens Ave SW
Renton, WA 98057
Windsor Apartments
4415 NE 5th St
Renton, WA 98059
Regency Woods Apartment Homes
1650 Eagle Ridge Dr
Renton, WA 98055

Similar Pages

Renton 1 BedroomsRenton 2 Bedrooms
Renton Apartments with BalconyRenton Apartments with Parking
Renton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CascadeSunset
Downtown Renton

Apartments Near Colleges

Renton Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College