10921 SE 187th Ln

Amazing Townhouse in Gated Community - Property Id: 115116
Welcome to this wonderful townhome in Morgan Court, Renton.
- A quiet/peaceful community
- 9 foot ceilings in living room
- Beautiful Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors
- Kitchen with lots of cabinets/counters & breakfast nook
- Roomy one car garage
- Upstairs landing large enough for office or seating area
- Master suite with 5-piece master bathroom set (soaking tub)
- Large walk-in closet upstairs
- Washer/dryer included upstairs
- Private patio out back
- Landscaped backyard opening onto green space
- Close to highways and amenities
- Gated community
No Pets Allowed
