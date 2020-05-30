105 Wells Ave North

Amenities

APPLICATION APPROVED -Live Downtown Renton area in a nicely remodeled 4 bed 2 bath craftsman w/large yard! $2550.00 rent Available June 1st! - APPLICATION APPROVED -Welcome home, this craftsman daylight basement home has been remodeled and is ready for you to make it your home. Walk to Cedar River just a few blocks away. The downtown location is preferred area as easy access to shopping, restaurants and highway access! Air conditioning & gas furnace heating & fan system accessed via "NEST" system. Full Security system with cameras. The large corner lot is inviting. Covered front porch to sit and enjoy a lemonade while watching the folks come and go by in this high walk ability neighborhood.

The wood floors welcome you into the main living and dining room area with a fireplace and custom blinds. The cook in the home will like working in the remodeled kitchen with nice appliances and good counter space. 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom finish this floor. Going downstairs there is a landing that the rear door opens to the back yard and gravel play area. Continuing downstairs you enter a TV room area that is the center of the basement space, the master bedroom is large and a wall of closet space. 2nd bedroom, full custom 5 piece bathroom are the bonus for this area. Laundry room with washer and dryer finish off this area. The off street parking is ample for two cars. Street parking is available as well. Large shed for storage has an attached carport. Alarm system, air conditioning, gas heat, custom flooring, and newer appliances are extras to enjoy. Lets set up a private showing. Please Drive by the area to confirm you like the neighborhood than call Misty (206) 841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 to schedule a viewing.



Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty (206) 841-8527 to schedule a showing



