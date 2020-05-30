All apartments in Renton
Find more places like 105 Wells Ave North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Renton, WA
/
105 Wells Ave North
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM

105 Wells Ave North

105 Wells Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Renton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

105 Wells Avenue North, Renton, WA 98057
North Renton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
carport
on-site laundry
parking
APPLICATION APPROVED -Live Downtown Renton area in a nicely remodeled 4 bed 2 bath craftsman w/large yard! $2550.00 rent Available June 1st! - APPLICATION APPROVED -Welcome home, this craftsman daylight basement home has been remodeled and is ready for you to make it your home. Walk to Cedar River just a few blocks away. The downtown location is preferred area as easy access to shopping, restaurants and highway access! Air conditioning & gas furnace heating & fan system accessed via "NEST" system. Full Security system with cameras. The large corner lot is inviting. Covered front porch to sit and enjoy a lemonade while watching the folks come and go by in this high walk ability neighborhood.
The wood floors welcome you into the main living and dining room area with a fireplace and custom blinds. The cook in the home will like working in the remodeled kitchen with nice appliances and good counter space. 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom finish this floor. Going downstairs there is a landing that the rear door opens to the back yard and gravel play area. Continuing downstairs you enter a TV room area that is the center of the basement space, the master bedroom is large and a wall of closet space. 2nd bedroom, full custom 5 piece bathroom are the bonus for this area. Laundry room with washer and dryer finish off this area. The off street parking is ample for two cars. Street parking is available as well. Large shed for storage has an attached carport. Alarm system, air conditioning, gas heat, custom flooring, and newer appliances are extras to enjoy. Lets set up a private showing. Please Drive by the area to confirm you like the neighborhood than call Misty (206) 841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 to schedule a viewing.

Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty (206) 841-8527 to schedule a showing

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

(RLNE4477326)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Wells Ave North have any available units?
105 Wells Ave North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 Wells Ave North have?
Some of 105 Wells Ave North's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Wells Ave North currently offering any rent specials?
105 Wells Ave North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Wells Ave North pet-friendly?
No, 105 Wells Ave North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 105 Wells Ave North offer parking?
Yes, 105 Wells Ave North offers parking.
Does 105 Wells Ave North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 Wells Ave North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Wells Ave North have a pool?
No, 105 Wells Ave North does not have a pool.
Does 105 Wells Ave North have accessible units?
No, 105 Wells Ave North does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Wells Ave North have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 Wells Ave North does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Berkshire
1300 Eagle Ridge Dr S
Renton, WA 98055
2000 Lake Washington Apartments
1300 N 20th St
Renton, WA 98056
Avaya Trails
10930 Southeast 172nd Street
Renton, WA 98055
Bella Vista
2100 Lake Washington Blvd N
Renton, WA 98056
Lexington Heights
300 Vuemont Pl NE
Renton, WA 98056
The Bristol At Southport
1133 Lake Washington Blvd N
Renton, WA 98056
Windsor Apartments
4415 NE 5th St
Renton, WA 98059
Regency Woods Apartment Homes
1650 Eagle Ridge Dr
Renton, WA 98055

Similar Pages

Renton 1 BedroomsRenton 2 Bedrooms
Renton Apartments with ParkingRenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Renton Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CascadeSunset
Downtown Renton

Apartments Near Colleges

Renton Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College